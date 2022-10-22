For all the high school football coverage from the New Castle News, please visit ncnewsonline.com/gridiron. You may also follow The News with live scoring updates and news on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
HERMAN — The Laurel High football team captured a championship Saturday.
The Ellwood City Lincoln High football team looked to give Neshannock a challenge on Friday …
The Wilmington High football team had some momentum in the first quarter but fell short the …
The New Castle High football team started slow and couldn’t recover Friday night.
HOOKSTOWN — A slow start was too much for the Union High football team to overcome Friday ni…
LEECHBURG — The Shenango High football team came up short against Leechburg on Friday.
Ambridge 42, New Castle 20
Neshannock 40, Ellwood City 21
South Side 35, Union 8
Leechburg 42, Shenango 35
Grove City 35, Wilmington 6
Mohawk 22, Western Beaver 6
Laurel 68, Summit Academy 14
