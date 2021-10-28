Week 8 Lawrence County football schedule and results Oct 28, 2021 Oct 28, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 FRIDAY, OCT. 29New Castle at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.Ellwood City at Mohawk, 7 p.m. Story continues below video Neshannock at Laurel, 7 p.m.Shenango at Union, 7 p.m. Tags Lawrence County Schedule Castle Ellwood City Result Football Mohawk Trending Video × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular One dead after two-car chase, gunfire Police seek South New Castle man for reported child rape Amish buggy driver facing DUI charges Injured accident victims identified Man dies after North Hill shooting New Castle school board makes personnel changes Driver hurt in Sampson Street rollover City firefighters respond to East Side blaze New Brighton teenager wanted by police in North Hill homicide Woman wanted for reported assault, child neglect Editor's pick 1:13 Video play button Multimedia editor's pick Editor's pick for Oct. 29 newspaper Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Managing editor Pete Sirianni previews a story in the Oct. 29 newspaper. Obituaries PATTON, Linda Jun 6, 1941 - Oct 27, 2021 WILSON, Carol Oct 1, 1938 - Oct 27, 2021 HOLT, Bernadette Apr 12, 1944 - Oct 26, 2021 KRAUS, Elaine undefined, 1933 - Oct 27, 2021 LUTZ, Janet Sep 22, 1933 - Oct 26, 2021 COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.