For all the high school football coverage from the New Castle News, please visit ncnewsonline.com/gridiron. You may also follow The News with live scoring updates and news on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Union cruises to win over Northgate The Union High football team is going to the WPIAL playoffs.

Mohawk defeats Freedom in conference play The Mohawk High football team had a successful showing against Freedom on Friday.

Shenango grabs conference victory over Summit Academy The Shenango High football team grabbed its second conference win of the season in a home ga…

Beaver Falls cruises past Ellwood City as Helling Stadium debuts renovations The Ellwood City Lincoln High football team did not have a successful first home game of the…

Story continues below video

Aliquippa 54, New Castle 6

Laurel 33, South Side Beaver 16

Neshannock 42, Riverside 0

Beaver Falls 42, Ellwood 13

Union 46, Northgate 20

Shenango 61, Summit Academy 6

Mohawk 42, Freedom 13

Slippery Rock 41, Wilmington 13