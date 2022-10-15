Football stock photo

For all the high school football coverage from the New Castle News, please visit ncnewsonline.com/gridiron. You may also follow The News with live scoring updates and news on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Aliquippa 54, New Castle 6

Laurel 33, South Side Beaver 16

Neshannock 42, Riverside 0

Beaver Falls 42, Ellwood 13

Union 46, Northgate 20

Shenango 61, Summit Academy 6

Mohawk 42, Freedom 13

Slippery Rock 41, Wilmington 13

Tags

Trending Video

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.