Another rally. Another win for Laurel High’s football team.
The Neshannock High football team pitched a second-straight shutout Friday.
The Mohawk High football team had a successful showing against Freedom on Friday.
The Shenango High football team grabbed its second conference win of the season in a home ga…
The Ellwood City Lincoln High football team did not have a successful first home game of the…
Aliquippa 54, New Castle 6
Laurel 33, South Side Beaver 16
Neshannock 42, Riverside 0
Beaver Falls 42, Ellwood 13
Union 46, Northgate 20
Shenango 61, Summit Academy 6
Mohawk 42, Freedom 13
Slippery Rock 41, Wilmington 13
