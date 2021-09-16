WEEK 3
FRIDAY, SEPT. 17
Summit Academy at New Castle, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Union, 7 p.m.
New Brighton at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.
Beaver Falls at Laurel, 7 p.m.
Neshannock at Mohawk, 7 p.m.
Shenango at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 18
Wilmington at Greenville, 7 p.m.
