WEEK 2
FRIDAY
New Castle at Mars, 7 p.m.
Ambridge at Laurel, 7 p.m.
Union at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Mohawk, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Wilmington at Liberty-Benton (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Managing editor Pete Sirianni previews a story in the Sept. 9 newspaper.
Florence A. McConahy, 91, of New Castle, passed away the night of Sept. 9, 2021, at Jameson Care Center, where she was recovering from an injury. Born Feb. 7, 1930, in New Castle, she was the daughter of David B. and Laura (Pontius) McKnight. She is survived by her beloved husband of nearly …
John A. French Jr., 72, of New Castle passed away at his residence on Sept. 9, 2021, surrounded by his family. John was born in Meadville on Dec. 7, 1949, the son of the late Jack French and Rose Marie Grippe French. He was a graduate of Cambridge Springs High School and served in the United…
