Here's the high school football coverage from the New Castle News for Week 10.

For more, visit ncnewsonline.com/gridiron. You may also follow The News with live scoring updates and news on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

+4 Neshannock topples Burrell to advance to WPIAL quarterfinals The Neshannock High football team brought the momentum of their five-game winning streak int…

+5 Smith scores four touchdowns to lead Laurel past Carmichaels Landon Smith helped the Laurel High football team run away with a WPIAL playoff win Friday night.

Union advances with win over Burgettstown SMITH TOWNSHIP — Union High made its return to the WPIAL Class 1A playoffs after a five-year…

Story continues below video

Neshannock 48, Burrell 6

Laurel 53, Carmichaels 8

Union 32, Burgettstown 7

McGuffey 34, Mohawk 29