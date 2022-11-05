Here's the high school football coverage from the New Castle News for Week 10.
The Neshannock High football team brought the momentum of their five-game winning streak int…
Landon Smith helped the Laurel High football team run away with a WPIAL playoff win Friday night.
SMITH TOWNSHIP — Union High made its return to the WPIAL Class 1A playoffs after a five-year…
CLAYSVILLE — The Mohawk High football team never quit Friday night.
Neshannock 48, Burrell 6
Laurel 53, Carmichaels 8
Union 32, Burgettstown 7
McGuffey 34, Mohawk 29
