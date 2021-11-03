WPIAL playoffs
Class 4A: New Castle at Highlands
Class 2A: Mohawk at Chartiers-Houston
Class 2A: Neshannock at Serra Catholic
Class 2A: McGuffey at Laurel
District 10 playoffs
Class 2A: Wilmington vs. Northwestern at Edinboro University
Managing editor Pete Sirianni previews a story in the Oct. 29 newspaper.
