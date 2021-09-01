WEEK 1
FRIDAY, SEPT. 3
Quaker Valley at New Castle, 7 p.m.
Ellwood City at Union, 7 p.m.
Neshannock at South Side Beaver, 7 p.m.
Mohawk at Cornell, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 4
Laurel at Shenango, 7 p.m.
Managing editor Pete Sirianni previews a story in the Sept. 1 newspaper.
Benita Brown of New Castle passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at the Haven Convalescent Home in New Castle. Arrangement details are forthcoming.
