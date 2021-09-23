The Neshannock High football team got back in gear Friday night.
High gear.
The Lancers rolled up 444 yards of total offense and Peyton Weaver scored four touchdowns in a 49-6 WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference win over visiting Freedom.
Neshannock (1-1 conference, 4-1 overall) was coming off a 15-7 road loss to Mohawk in the conference opener.
“We came out last week and for whatever reason we were flat,” Lancers coach Fred Mozzocio said. “Mohawk played a great football game. They took it to us.
“We just talked about regrouping and getting all hands on deck. Everybody contributing.”
Neshannock did it without three of starters — Kurt Sommerfeld (QB/DB), Cam’Ron Owens (RB/DB) and Luciano DeLillo (WR/DB) — because of injuries.
“They are three very good football players,” Mozzocio said. “These guys are bound and determined not to let that affect us.
“Everybody was going to step up. Everybody was going to pull a little bit harder and do their job and it showed tonight. It was a great team effort.”
Mozzocio noted it’s week to week for the injured trio.
“Whoever is here will work hard and we’re going to try and get better each week and we did that this week,” Mozzocio said.
Weaver helped Neshannock dominate Freedom. He rushed for 194 yards on 12 carries. His touchdowns came on runs of 56, 5, 5 and 95 yards.
“My line worked their tails off all week for that,” Weaver said. “I never seen holes that wide. They really worked for it and they let me know before the game the holes would be open.”
Weaver came into the game with 178 yards on 19 attempts.
“He ran the ball like a missile,” Mozzocio said of Weaver. “Exactly what I thought we were going to get out of him we did. He hit the holes down hill.
“Our line loves to block for him. He’s just like the Energizer bunny. You better just wrap him up or he’s going to break some tackles and he’s going to go the distance.”
Weaver opened the scoring on a 56-yard run on the first play of the game. Freedom (1-1, 2-3) trailed 20-6 at the half and got the second-half kickoff.
The Bulldogs drove 69 yards down to the Lancers’ 7 in six plays. On the seventh play of the drive, Bulldogs quarterback Carter Slowinski was dragged down trying to reach the end zone at the 5, turning the ball over on downs.
On the next play, Weaver put the game away. He took a handoff, went up the middle and found a way to break free from the pack. He got in the open field and was able to elude a touchdown-saving tackle attempt to score from 95 yards out, pushing the count to 27-6 with 10:20 to go in the third period.
Jonny Huff, filling in for Sommerfeld at quarterback, scored second-half two touchdowns on runs of 64 and 22 yards. Huff finished with 10 carries for 121 yards, while going 5 of 7 through the air for 84 yards with no touchdowns and an interception.
Jackson Billyk scored the final Lancers touchdown on a 16-yard run.
Neshannock returns to action at 7 p.m. Friday when it travels to Ellwood City Lincoln (0-2, 0-3) for a conference matchup. The Wolverines have lost 20 consecutive games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.