Trever Valenti spent four years on the gridiron for the Shenango High football team.
Now, in his final hour, he and the Wildcats are currently vying for the WPIAL Class 1A Championship crown.
“As a freshman, he’s one of probably seven we had to throw into the fire as freshmen,” Shenango coach Jimmy Graham said. “It’s a physical game and there’s a definite difference in your body as a ninth-grader versus a senior.
“One of the things he’s always done is he’s always had a really good work ethic with terms of getting stronger, bigger and faster, and this year’s really paid off for him.”
Valenti can be found on both the offensive and defensive line for Shenango (4-6), playing the guard and defensive end positions.
“I kind of like them both the same, defense probably more,” Valenti said. “It’s probably where I’m going to play at the next level and I just like making big plays.”
A son of Susan and Jim Valenti, Valenti is interested in three possible schools, Slippery Rock University, California University of Pennsylvania and Pitt, to play football.
“The time he’s put in in the weight room and working on his speed it’s really given him some opportunities probably at the next level, to continue playing,” Graham said. “So, we’re excited for that with him.”
Last week, the 11th-seeded Wildcats knocked off sixth-seeded Carmichaels (8-3) in the first round of the WPIAL Class 1A playoffs, 31-13.
“I feel like up front we dominated, going into the game they thought that we weren’t going to roll over them as we did,” Valenti said. “There was a lot of key places like us getting pressure on the quarterback and stopping the run which led to the incomplete passes.”
Shenango will face third-seeded Bishop Canevin (10-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at Keystone Oaks’ Dormont Stadium in the WPIAL Class 1A quarterfinals.
“Well, as our coaches said, we need to get pressure on the quarterback because they’re a main pass-heavy team, if you do that, rush to the quarterback and he’s into throwing bad throws,” Valenti said. “So, mainly just dominate up front and get pressure on the quarterback.”
“Trever he has a high motor, quick feet, good hands and really has a nose for a ball,” Graham said. “If he continues to do what he does, definitely a strong, physical kid, we expect big plays from him this week.”
Valenti attributed his pass rush, his ability to stop a run, and the offensive ability to bury the person in front of him as his strengths going into the quarterfinals.
“I want to make a stop,” said Valenti, commenting on what he wants to see in the first five plays of the upcoming game. “Have a big play and go launch the guy in front of me.”
“We’re glad he’s on our side of the ball, we look forward to this weekend, we think it’s a good matchup for him to really excel,” Graham said. “In terms of changing anything he just needs to do what he’s been doing for us for four years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.