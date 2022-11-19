FREEDOM — The Union High football team punched its ticket to the WPIAL Class 1A Championship game after a back-and-forth battle with Rochester on Friday.
The 10th-seeded Scotties defeated the 14th-seeded Rams, 18-16, in the Class 1A semifinals at Jimbo Covert Field at Freedom Stadium. This was the Scotties’ first time back in a semifinal game since 1979 and now they advance to a championship game for the first time since 1973.
“I’m really happy for the kids. It’s about them,” Union coach Kim Niedbala said of the victory. “They put in the work, they put in the time, they put in the effort. They believed in getting there and they did.
“It’s just what we expected — tough, hard nosed, physical and it was going to come down to the last series. That’s what it did.”
Union’s (10-3 overall) first series of the game saw seven plays and ended with the first touchdown of the night after Braylon Thomas connected a 13-yard pass to Maddox Thompson.
“It’s a big deal for us,” Thompson said on advancing to the championship. “We’ve been working for that all summer. All football season we’ve been working for it. We’re finally here; it feels great. We came in with a different mindset, worked hard all week, coach got us right and that’s pretty much it.”
Rochester’s Antonio Laure responded with three consecutive first downs and then a one-yard run into the end zone during the first quarter.
A successful two-point conversion pass from Jayden Norman to Ryan Clark put Rochester (7-5) in the lead, 8-6, at the end of the first quarter.
Thomas hooked up with Thompson again in the second quarter on a 23-yard pass to end the first half with a 12-8 Scotties lead.
“They’re a good football team and we had to throw the ball a little bit,” Niedbala said. “We made a few plays there and Maddox had a couple of nice catches.”
Thomas was 4 for 7 in passing for 78 yards.
“It was our goal all year and we’re just so happy and we got to keep working,” Thomas said on the victory. “We’ve got to find a way to win. If that means throwing the ball, we’ve got to throw it. Just anything that would win.
“They came prepared. We knew they were going to come tough, they did and it was a hard game and we fought hard.”
No team was able to enter the end zone during the third quarter.
Rochester’s longest drive of the night was in the fourth quarter with 10 plays that culminated with Laure posting a touchdown after a 3-yard dash with 7:16 remaining in the game. Laure had 32 carries for 152 yards.
“We had to do a few different things,” Niedbala said on defense dealing with Laure. “The game is a game of luck sometimes and we made plays when we needed to.”
Rochester looked poise to win after its defense sacked Thomas in the fourth quarter setting him back eight yards for a third down and 17. Union’s junior quarterback responded with a 58-yard breakaway into the end zone for the last touchdown of the night.
“It was a great play,” Niedbala said. “It was a third-down play and he hit the seam. He does what Braylon does — he took off.”
“Honestly, the goal was just to get half of the sack yards back in,” Thomas said. “It turned into a touchdown.”
With the clock winding down and both teams’ timeouts spent, Rochester had possession on Union’s 26-yard line and confusion seemed to set in for the offensive line. A pass from Norman on Rochester’s last play of the game saw Matthew Stanley grab an interception to seal the deal for the Scotties.
“Maddox got good pressure on them,” Niedbala said of the interception. “Matt did a great job picking it off and going down and then the game’s over.”
“It feels amazing. To go down and play on Acrisure Stadium, an NFL stadium, with this team is just an awesome feeling,” Stanley said. “The defense, we just kept coming. This is a resilient team. The line did a great job getting to the (quarterback) on that.
“The corner and safety’s they drew the covering on their receivers. I just saw the ball and went and got it and now we’re going to the WPIALs. It’s great.”
Union is now the lowest-seeded team in over a decade to reach the WPIAL championship.
Union will face top-seeded Bishop Canevin in the WPIAL Class 1A championship at 11 a.m. Friday at Acrisure Stadium.
