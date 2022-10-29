The Union High football team bounced back in strong fashion Friday night.
Andrew Cartwright scored four touchdowns and Mike Gunn added two to lift the Scotties to a 44-8 WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven Conference home win over Summit Academy in the regular-season finale for both schools. Both backs surpassed the 100-yard mark as well.
Union (4-2 conference, 7-3 overall) was coming off a deflating 35-8 road loss the week before to South Side Beaver.
The WPIAL is expected to release the playoff pairings early in the afternoon on Saturday. A welcome change for coaches, from the customary Monday evening of game week.
“It was a conference game. Anything can happen,” first-year Scotties coach Kim Niedbala said of last week’s loss. “We just want to go out and compete and play hard. Now, we put it behind us and go into the playoffs.”
South Side Beaver’s 10-8 win over Rochester locked up third place for Union. South Side (5-1, 9-1) claimed second and Rochester (3-3, 5-4) finished fourth.
The playoff berth is the first for the Scotties since 2017. There could also be a possibility of a home playoff game for Union.
“This is new to these guys. None of them have been to the playoffs in football,” Niedbala said. “We’ll see what happens.
“I have no idea if we will get a home playoff game. You could do the logistics, the mathematics, any of it. But, at the end of the day, I think I know where we sit. But, it’s not what I think.”
Gunn scored on first-quarter runs of 8 and 1 yard as Union built a 24-0 lead. He finished with 10 carries for 103 yards.
“Mike Gunn did a really good job. We were able to get him the ball. He broke a few runs,” Niedbala said.
Gunn also stood out on the defensive side as well. The Knights’ Elijah Adams dashed down the left sideline for a 44-yard run down to the Union 6. Gunn made the touchdown-saving tackle, on the play with the hosts up 16-0.
Summit Academy (0-6, 1-9) couldn’t punch it in the end zone, though. The Knights lost 15 yards in four plays and turned the ball over on downs.
“He did a good job on both sides,” Niedbala said. “Sometimes, you have to play both ways and play special teams, too. He was able to step up in all phases.”
Cartwright posted a game-high 104 yards rushing on 14 carries. He scored on runs of 12, 3, 8 and 1 yard.
“Andrew Cartwright hasn’t got many carries this year. But, he stepped up tonight,” Niedbala said. “He’s been a crucial player for us all year.”
The Scotties’ defense allowed just 40 yards of total offense, 16 of which came in the first half with the starters in.
“I thought we did OK. We got to the ball fairly well and that was nice to see,” Niedbala said of the defense.
Though the reserves didn’t score after halftime, Niedbala was pleased with the effort.
“We worked on things throughout practice,” he said of the backups. “They come to practice, too, and work hard. We cleaned up some things.
“We were able to watch film with them the last time they got in the game. I was excited to see that they got in the game and they moved the ball a little bit tonight.”
Union led 44-0 at the half and the second half was played with a continuous clock. Adams broke up the shutout bid with a 36-yard scoring run in the third period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.