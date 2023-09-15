The Union High football team had an impressive first half Thursday night.
The Scotties posted 40 unanswered points in the first half to defeat Shenango, 40-8, in the WPIAL Big Seven Conference opener for both schools. Minimizing turnovers on Union’s side and making them against Shenango was the name of the game.
“That’s what we’ve always said. You’ve got to be able to hold onto the ball and protect it and you’ve got to be able to take it away,” Union coach Kim Niedbala said. “If you do that, you’re going to win most of your games. It’s the difference between last week and this week.”
Shenango had a total of 102 yards, 59 in rushing and 43 in passing, compared to Union’s 323 total yards. Shenango coach Jimmy Graham said there was eight injuries affecting the team’s roster.
“Union’s a good team. They’re used to winning and we knew it would be a tough task coming up here with our players that we had dressing and the string of injuries we sustained from the Riverside game,” Graham said of the loss. “In a single A school you’ve got to have as many kids on the football team as you can. You’re asking kids to play both ways for 160 plays and injuries are a part of the game. There’s a lot of kids that we would love to have out here on the football team to have 35 or 40 kids. But, there’s some kids who choose not to play and it’s an uphill battle for all schools.”
Grayson Blakley started things off for Union (1-0 conference, 3-1 overall) in the first quarter by catching a 22-yard pass from Braylon Thomas.
“I think it was just a very good comeback from last week,” Blakley said of the win. “We were all devastated about the loss last week so we really wanted to come back this week with a nice, tough win.”
An interception from Blakley on Shenango’s second drive of the game put the momentum back in Union’s favor. Seven plays after the interception saw Thomas hook up with Blakley again on a 4-yard pass into the end zone to make the score 13-0 in with 4:11 remaining in the first quarter.
Blakley posted two of Union’s three interceptions in the game.
“Grayson’s just a very good football player; steady guy,” Niedbala said. “He’s a very, very important and instrumental part of this team. I’m happy he did that tonight.”
Thomas wrapped things up in the first quarter with a one-yard QB keeper run into the end zone to enter the second quarter with a 20-0 advantage over Shenango (0-1, 2-2).
Thomas returned to his air game in the second quarter and connected on a 19-yard touchdown pass to Dayne Johnke. After a nine-drive play from Shenango, Union’s Lucas Stanley intercepted a pass from Sam Myers.
“It was just an overall team effort,” Johnke said on the victory. “Our QB was putting the ball in the right spots. It was just a team effort with good play calls.”
Myers filled in for Shenango quarterback Sam Patton, a junior, who was out of action.
“You’re thrown into a hostile environment here,” Graham said. “Union’s a good football team and they pretty much did the same thing that I would’ve done if you run into a team with injuries which is bring pressure and force us to make mistakes. That’s what we did.
“We turned the ball over three times in the first half. We were looking to have some sustained long drives to keep their offense off the field because they are explosive. It just didn’t work out that way tonight. We go back to work next week and get ready for Rochester.”
Johnke caught a 16-yard pass from Thomas for the second touchdown of the second quarter.
“Dayne, we try to get him the ball in a couple of different ways,” Niedbala said. “He was able to make some nice splash plays tonight.”
Thomas completed 14 of 20 passes for Union for a total of 183 yards.
With less than two minutes in the first half, Thomas scrambled away from Shenango’s defense and rushed the football 48 yards past the goal line for the Scotties’ final touchdown of the night. Union entered halftime with a 40-0 lead and the clock started to run in the third quarter because of the mercy rule. The game was shortened to two 10-point periods in the second half.
Union and Shenango placed its younger players into the game at the start of the third quarter.
“We’re trying to get them involved in special teams,” Niedbala said of his younger players. “They practice, too, so it’s nice to see them get out there, get on the field and actually execute offensively and defensively along with their special team role.”
Shenango’s Niko DeSalvo broke into the end zone in the fourth quarter on an 18-yard dash. DeSalvo followed that up with a successful two-point conversion run to end the game.
“We had an agreement at halftime that the game was out of hand and we wanted to get our younger kids some reps out there,” Graham said. “We had an agreement and we did that. (DeSalvo) did good. The unfortunate thing is when you have only so many kids on the team you can’t play a JV schedule.
“Once again, it comes back to kids walking down the halls that decide they don’t want to play multiple sports. It’s an uphill battle at every school in the county. I see it everywhere. I feel like every year we’re a few good athletes away from doing something special. You can overcome those injuries when you have more bodies...We’re fortunate to get out of here with, as far as I know, no additional injuries and hoping to get some guys back for next week, continue conference play and get some wins.”
