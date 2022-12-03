CLARION — The Union High football team kept its historic season alive and well on Friday after defeating Port Allegany in the PIAA Class 1A semifinals.
The Scotties built a big lead and hung on for a 46-36 decision over the Gators at Memorial Field to advance for the first time in history to the PIAA Class 1A championship.
“I’m happy for the kids. It’s all about them,” Union coach Kim Niedbala said of the victory. “They put in the work since June or even before that when I got there. I’m happy and excited for them.
“I thought they did well. That’s a good team over there. I think we ran the ball well. We didn’t throw it too much but that was kind of by design. Overall, it was pretty good execution.”
The Gators captured the first touchdown of the game in the first quarter after an 11-play drive with Blaine Moses finding the end zone on a two-yard run.
The Scotties responded with a 13-play series on their first possession of the ball to end up at Port Allegany’s five-yard line at the beginning of the second quarter.
Union went unanswered in the second and third quarter.
Port Allegany called a timeout, but it was after the snap forcing Union’s Braylon Thomas to change the play since the fourth down was replayed. Thomas’ play change was successful with a five-yard pass to Dayne Johnke for Union’s first touchdown in the second quarter.
“They blew the whistle and then they didn’t charge them with a timeout,” Niedbala said. “We had a play called and it ended up working and away we went.”
Port Allegany fumbled in the second quarter to allow a Union recovery at its own 31-yard line. Thomas suffered an injury on the fifth play of the drive after diving into Port Allegany’s sideline.
Union’s Matthew Stanley took the remainder of the snaps in the drive and found the end zone on a 32-yard dash in the second quarter.
“That’s why we’ve kind of used those guys all year — Matt Stanley and Mike Gunn,” Niedbala said. “They were able to step in there and pick up the slack while Braylon was out.”
Union inserted Kaden Fisher into the quarterback position on its next and final possession of the second quarter to throw a 31-yard touchdown to Johnke as time expired in the period.
“I just called the play; Fish threw that ball up — moon shot. I looked, put my hands out, caught it, feet in bound and it was touchdown,” Johnke said. “It’s an honor to have all those weapons. Some teams don’t have as many weapons as we do. When Braylon goes down or Mikey it’s the next man up. Create plays from there and when you get the opportunity you have to take full advantage.”
“We were just looking for a play,” Fisher said. “Dayne made a great catch, line blocked, it just worked out in our favor. We got a lot of threats coming off the bench and everything. Thomas is a great player. We needed him but other guys stepped up and we made plays.”
Stanley’s two-point conversion run was successful allowing the Scotties to enter halftime leading against the Gators, 20-6.
Thomas returned to action at the beginning of the second half. Thomas threw a 21-yard pass to Maddox Thompson for the lone touchdown of the third quarter.
“He’s playing better every week,” Niedbala said of Thompson. “He’s just getting better; we count on him both ways.”
The Scotties defense picked up steam in the fourth quarter, but, Port Allegany did not relent. On the first play of the fourth, Peyton Stiles scored a touchdown on a five-yard run.
Fisher had a strip sack on Port Allegany quarterback, Drew Evens, for a 65-yard touchdown return.
“We were getting pressure the whole night,” Fisher said. “The whole line did their job, I came free and made a play.”
“That was probably one of the biggest plays of the game,” Niedbala said. “They had a little bit of momentum there, they were driving the field and we were able to come up with the big sack and (Fisher) recovered it.”
Union kicked off after the Fisher touchdown to have Mike Gunn recover a fumble and regain possession of the ball.
“He played excellent. He played well both offensively and defensively,” Niedbala said of Gunn. “He had to carry the ball a lot more than what he has but we’ve used him all year.”
“It definitely feels great,” Gunn said of the win. “There’s more to do. We got one more left. We’ve been working since June and we just got to finish it up. We’re not done yet.”
Gunn broke into the end zone on a 38-yard dash after just two plays of his fumble recovery.
“I just saw the hole. I actually was going to kneel because we were up in the game but I decided I’m just going to take over,” Gunn said on his recovery. “The team, the line blocked well and they gave me the holes open to run.”
Port Allegany’s Noah Archer grabbed a 13-yard pass from Evans to cut Union’s lead to 40-22. Union’s next drive was unsuccessful and ended with a 23-yard punt from Thomas.
The next play after Thomas’ punt, Johnke grabbed an interception. After Johnke’s interception, Gunn ran the ball 42-yards into the end zone for Union’s final touchdown.
“I just had to kind of seal the deal,” Gunn said of the touchdown. “Just try to finish it off, put us ahead and get another stop on defense.”
A slew of penalties plagued Union in the fourth quarter.
“We had a lead of 40-14 and we let them get back in there,” Niedbala said. “I don’t know if it was ever really danger but it was something that when you have a team down like that you can’t take bad penalties. You’ve got to close things out, you’ve got to make them drive the field and we gave up some big plays defensively that we hadn’t given up in a while.”
Moses secured the last two touchdowns of the game in the fourth on runs of 6 and 1 yard.
Union will travel to Chapman Field at Cumberland Valley High School to take on Steelton-Highspire at 1 p.m. Thursday for the PIAA Class 1A crown.
“I haven’t watched one ounce of film on them all year,” Niedbala said of Steelton-Highspire. “I have no idea what they’re about. I’m sure they’re very good. They’ve been the number one team all year. We’ll worry about that tomorrow.”
