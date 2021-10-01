CORAOPOLIS — Through three quarters Friday night, the Union High football team was right where it wanted to be.
The Scotties held a 22-13 lead over Cornell and had just one quarter to go to pick up a victory.
The Raiders, however, had other plans.
Cornell scored 21 points in the final 12 minutes to notch a 34-22 win In WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven Conference action at historic Frank Letteri Stadium.
“We’re at a crossroad,” Union coach Stacy Robinson said. “We’re running out of bodies. Between the COVID and injuries mounting up, we just ran out of people again tonight. We dressed about 20 tonight. My kids played hard, but I told them nobody is going to feel sorry for us. We’ve got to keep trying to plug away and get ready to play next week. The Big Seven is rugged.”
Union dipped to 1-2 in the Big Seven and 3-3 overall. Cornell improved to 3-0 in the conference and 4-1 overall.
“We just stayed patient,” Cornell coach Ed Dawson said of his team’s fourth quarter explosion. “We talk about one play and one day. We just were able to stay focused.”
Union got on the scoreboard first, as Tyler Staub returned a punt 14 yards for a touchdown. Staub was stopped on the conversion run, but the Scotties held a 6-0 lead with 1:21 remaining in the first quarter.
“He’s a baseball player and I saw him going for it, and I thought, hey, he’s playing a bad hop,” Robinson said. “He took it in there. It’s something I didn’t coach. It’s something he did with his ability.”
Cornell, winners of four straight, answered on their next possession as EJ Dawson hauled in a 14-yard TD strike from Sincere Kimbrough. MJ Smith’s kick gave the Raiders a 7-6 lead.
The score would remain 7-6 until the first possession of the second half.
The Scotties took the second-half kickoff and engineered an eight-play, 65-yard drive that was capped when Mike Gunn scored from a yard out. Staub hit Grayson Blakley with the conversion pass to give Union a 14-7 lead with 8:20 remaining in the third quarter.
Cornell again answered, as Raequan Troutman broke free for a 50-yard touchdown scamper. The kick failed, but the Raiders trimmed the deficit to 14-13 with 6:40 remaining in the third.
“He’s one of the best running backs in the league,” Robinson said of Troutman. “We knew you had to hit him with authority or else he’s going to take it to you.”
Troutman was a one-man wrecking crew for Cornell, as the junior running back led all rushers 184 yards and three scores on just 14 carries.
“We always go with the next man up,” coach Dawson said. “Timmy’s (Henderson) is banged up, and we have a lot of faith in Raequan whether at receiver, running back or on defense. He’s a special player. He’s willing to step in when we need him.”
Union increased its lead to 22-13 with 2:01 remaining in the third quarter as Braylon Thomas grabbed a 13-yard touchdown pass from Staub. Staub added the conversion run to give the Scotties’ a nine-point edge heading into the final stanza.
“It was looking good for us, then we started losing bodies,” Robinson said. “We came out at halftime and made a vow that we had to start running the football. We couldn’t just throw. We’ve got playmakers who can put the ball in the end zone. But Cornell’s a good team. They’re physical, they’re fast, they’re big. I’ve got to find some answers fast.”
Staub threw for 91 yards and rushed for 49 more to pace the Scotties.
“I’ve been telling Stacy for four years that Tyler is my favorite player in the Big Seven,” coach Dawson said. “It’s like he does something crazy and then suddenly pops up and makes a play. He’s got that gunslinger mentality.”
The Raiders drew to within 22-19 on the first play of the fourth quarter as Troutman scored on a 15-yard run. The conversion pass failed.
Union went three-and-out on its next possession and was forced to punt. Troutman caught Thomas’ punt at the Scotties 45-yard line and returned it to the 1. EJ Dawson bulled his way into the end zone on first down for the score. Troutman added the conversion run, and the Raiders held a 27-22 lead with 9:23 remaining in the contest.
Cornell again forced Union to punt, and cashed in as Troutman’s 16-yard run and Smith’s kick set the final with 4:10 to play.
Union played most of the game without senior running back Jackson Clark due to injury. Clark did play a couple defensive series in the second half, but did not take a snap on offense.
“We missed Jackson Clark on both sides of the ball,” Robinson said. “We weren’t able to play him tonight, and we really missed him.”
The Scotties will host Our Lady of the Sacred Heart on Friday.
“We’ve got OLSH next week, and we’ve got to try to heel up some bodies,” Robinson said. “We’ve got to keep marching on. It can be disheartening, but I won’t let it be disheartening. We’ll keep fighting.”
