Three weeks in a row, the Union High football team has found a way to build a first-half lead.
Friday night, the host Scotties came up short for a third straight week.
Union built a 23-point first-quarter lead before Our Lady of the Sacred Heart methodically staged a comeback, tying the game in the fourth quarter and winning it in overtime, 37-36, in a WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven conference matchup.
The Scotties raced to a 30-7 lead with just under two minutes to go in the first quarter. Union led Northgate 16-0 at the half three weeks ago before falling, 22-16. The Scotties held a slim lead early against Cornell last week before pushing the buffer to 22-13 through three periods before falling 34-22.
“It’s very tough to lose a game like this,” Union coach Stacy Robinson said. “We’ve had a tough three weeks. I’m proud of the way the kids came out and battled.
“We don’t get to practice usually all week and they come out on Fridays and perform. Just because of the numbers, it’s 11 on 6 most days. I’m not going to cry about it. I’m proud of the way they performed when we have to go through that week after week. Hopefully we can get our horses back in the stable and try to finish out the season. I always say I hope we can get in the tournament and see what we have. We had a chance to get a win three weeks in a row and me being a head coach, I have to find a way.”
Getting in the tournament is now in jeopardy for the Scotties (1-3 conference, 3-4 overall). The top five teams in each Class 1A conference advance to the postseason.
Union is now tied for sixth place.
The Chargers (3-1, 5-1) fumbled the ball away three times in the first quarter and nearly had a pass picked off near the goal line.
“Tonight, we got off to a bad start,” Chargers coach Dan Bradley said. “We were dropping snaps, the ball was going right through our hands uncharacteristically. We didn’t play any defense on the first three plays. It was pretty ugly early.”
Union’s Braylon Thomas caught seven passes for 168 yards and five touchdowns. He scored all of the Scotties’ touchdowns on catches of 24, 31, 36, 40 and 10 yards.
“We were glad to get Braylon back. We missed him,” Robinson said. “We didn’t have him for almost 14 days. He had contact tracing.
“He’s a weapon. He can go get the ball. He can track it.”
Bradley noted his team’s struggles trying to contain Thomas.
“He did a good job, he snuck out of the backfield on the one,” Bradley said. “We had two safeties miss him on another touchdown.”
Union quarterback Tyler Staub was 11 of 19 for 224 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart closed the gap to 30-22 on a touchdown on the final play of the third quarter. The Chargers knotted the count at 30 with 7:38 remaining.
Union took possession at its own 30 with 7:29 to go after the kickoff. The Scotties got as close as the OLSH 17 before two sacks and a short run forced Union to punt on fourth-and-38.
The Scotties finished with negative-15 yards rushing.
Union punted the ball, but the Chargers’ returner couldn’t handle the kick and Kaden Fisher jumped on the loose ball. The turnover set up the hosts first and goal from the OLSH 4 with 2:41 to go.
“That was our chance to win. I told our guys, it’s a gut check,” Robinson said.
The Scotties ran the ball on the first two downs, picking up a yard on a Staub rush and two yards on a Mike Gunn tote. On third-and-goal from the 1, Mark Stanley was stuffed for a one-yard loss, setting up fourth down. OLSH had all three of its timeouts during the drive, but didn’t elect to call any.
“We had timeouts, but we weren’t calling any,” Bradley said. “We felt we had momentum and if they wanted to call any then they could.”
And the Scotties utilized their clock stoppages, including one prior to fourth down.
“We were looking to punch it in,” Robinson said. “We were using our timeouts to make sure we bled the clock so they didn’t have time.”
On fourth down, Staub raced around to his left, caught the corner and raced into the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown. But flags flew and the hosts were whistled for a block in the back.
“Things happen, you just hope they work,” Robinson said. “We thought we were in on Tyler’s play, when we booted him to the corner. We thought we had the game won there.
“They called a clip. If he clipped him, he clipped him. If he didn’t, it’s a shame.”
That moved the ball back to the 13 and Union had one more shot with 51 seconds left. Gunn got the ball on a running play and he weaved through traffic, but was stopped at the 5, turning the ball over on downs.
“That fumbled punt was scary,” Bradley said. “We stuck together and fortunately got a stop.”
Said Robinson, “We didn’t get the job done there. We have nobody to blame but ourselves.”
The Scotties got the ball first in overtime and on the second play, Staub hooked up with Thomas for a fifth time for a 36-30 lead. The two-point conversion pass failed.
“With the injuries and our kicking game is kind of depleted because Jackson Clark is injured, we are going for two,” Robinson said. “Jackson hasn’t been able to play the last two weeks, so we have to go for two.
“I’ve been digging in my bag tricks for twos the last three weeks. I’ll have to dig deeper to find some more.”
Stephen Greer scored on the Chargers’ second play of overtime to tie the game at 36. Billy Fryer ended the shootout when he converted the extra point. OLSH players ran on to the field to celebrate the win, while the Scotties walked off dejected.
Robinson made sure after the game to go up to each of his players and congratulate them on playing hard until the final play of overtime.
“It is deflating. But the thing is, each week we come out and we keep fighting,” Robinson said. “I don’t think the kids are panicking. It’s just moments of crisis. We have to be built for the moment.
“Give OLSH credit. They came back. They’re supposed to be the top team in the league. They’re the favorite. But, we’re not backing down from anybody. We never did.”
Union returns to action at 7 p.m. Friday when it travels to Fort Cherry (2-1, 4-2).
“That’s a good football program,” Robinson said of Fort Cherry. “There’s no break in the Big Seven. We have to rise up and meet the challenge.”
