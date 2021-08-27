The 2020 season provided mixed results for the Union High football team.
The Scotties compiled a 4-3 record, competing in the rugged Class 1A Big Seven Conference. Despite having a winning record, Union missed the playoffs by one game because of a limited field as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We all faced the same obstacles,” veteran Scotties coach Stacy Robinson said. “We knew going in it was a total league schedule and we couldn’t screw up. I believe in a normal year, we probably would have made the playoffs; there’s no sense in crying about it.
“I was proud of our kids with the way they responded. The guys took it in stride. The world around us was changing. It’s a shame the world had to change in their senior year and it couldn’t be normal. I thought the kids adapted and that’s what you have to do in this life. Through the clouds, they still saw some silver linings.”
Seven players departed via graduation from that group, including two-way lineman and Louisville recruit Aaron Gunn.
“We lose an anchor in Aaron. But, you try not to take players like him for granted,” Robinson said. “He commanded double and triple teams on offense.
“Jake Vitale, Anthony Nealy. When you lose four-year guys that did a great job, it will be tough to replace them. They led by example. They are the type of leaders you need.”
The Scotties are battling their annual problem — low numbers. Union has 26 players listed on its preseason roster.
“The recruiting is continuous up here at Union,” Robinson said. “There’s so many variables.
“We were able to get some kids out that never played before. We don’t want to stick ourselves to a certain number of players. That can have its pluses and minuses. Football is a rough sport, it’s not for everyone.”
Though the numbers are low, the Scotties still have their usual amount of talented athletes on the squad.
“We return Tyler Staub, our first-team all-conference quarterback,” Robinson said. “He has the ability to be a playmaker; he’s got a lot of talent. He can scramble, run and he can catch.
“Jackson Clark got better each week and he can be a force each week. Nick Vitale, this will be his third year starting on the line. And Antonio Faraone is also going to be an anchor for us.”
Staub will direct the Union offense once again from the quarterback position.
“He’s a scrambler,” Robinson said of Staub. “We’re going to try to make sure he stays in the pocket a little more.
“He can stand tall and deliver the ball. When protection breaks down, he can scramble and make something happen.”
The Scotties return six players each on both sides of the ball.
“Maybe I’m not aiming high enough, but our goal is to always get into the playoffs and see how we match up,” Robinson said. “The Big Seven is a rough conference and you have to be ready each week.
“We have a tough nonleague schedule with the local teams. We hope to make it through unscathed. It’s going to be another tough year, but we’ll be up to the challenge.”
