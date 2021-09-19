Football has always been a part of Stacy Robinson’s life.
From his playing days at Union High School and Indiana University of Pa., to assistant coaching stops at IUP and New Castle High School, to being the head coach at his alma mater for the last 25 years, football has been a constant.
“I was always the smallest guy on the field when I was in college,” Robinson said. “We’re small here at Union, but I like to think that our kids play hard. I like to think they put out the type of effort I did as a player.”
Robinson was honored prior to Friday night’s 16-0 victory over Rochester with a plaque from his team to mark the milestone. Robinson shared the special moment with his wife, Tina, and his children and grandchildren.
“We have great kids,” Robinson said. “That’s one of the reasons I’ve been around for 25 years. I like working with kids.”
Robinson’s coaching career started after his college playing career ended.
“I started (coaching) at IUP under George Chaump,” Robinson said. “I coached at IUP with Terry Totten and played with Bob Palko and Frank Cignetti Jr. IUP Is sort of a hotbed for football coaches. We’ve got a lot of them still around. I’m proud to be part of that coaching tradition.”
Robinson has been the head coach at Union since 1997. He has amassed an 83-148-1 record throughout that span. He guided the Scotties to the WPIAL playoffs five times, posting victories over Beth-Center in 2012 and Fort Cherry in 2017.
The coach admits a lot has changed in 25 years of coaching.
“It’s changed a lot,” Robinson said. “You’ve got to able to answer the ‘Why’. If you can’t, you’re not going to be coaching long. Kids are different. Parents are different. I’m trying to hang in here. I hope I can.”
As for when he’s going to hang up the whistle and clipboard, Robinson isn’t ready to commit to an answer.
“It’s a good question,” he said. “It’s year to year. As you get older, it just seems to get harder. I’ve had some big wins, and I’ve had some losses too. It’s my hometown, it’s my school. I’ll do whatever I have to do. Some years we struggle with numbers, but I’m proud of our players and proud of our school. Our administration backs us 100 percent in all sports.”
