This time, the Union High football team found a way to finish the game.
In doing so, the Scotties dealt a severe blow to Shenango’s playoff hopes.
Jackson Clark’s five-yard touchdown run with 56 seconds remaining put the game out of reach and lifted the Scotties to a 16-6 WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven Conference home win over the Wildcats.
The win snapped a five-game losing streak for Union. The Scotties (2-5 conference, 4-6 overall) held fourth-quarter leads in each of the first four games of that stretch.
“I was telling the guys don’t let that feeling of doubt creep in,” Union coach Stacy Robinson said. “We’ve been here a million times before. Most of the year we’ve been here before, leading in the fourth quarter and we don’t come out on top.
“It was a good gut check and we were able to come away with the win. I’m happy for the guys.”
The playoff picture was crystal clear for Shenango (3-4, 3-6) entering the game. A win would lock up a spot for the Wildcats. A loss and Shenango would be scoreboard hunting. The Wildcats are on edge if they will get in.
“It’s not the way we want to make the playoffs IF we make the playoffs,” Shenango coach Jimmy Graham said. “I think we’re in, but I don’t know. We would have liked to have ended the season on a high note and not leave any doubt about our situation. We’ll see what our fate holds.”
The WPIAL playoff pairings will be released Saturday evening.
Union forced a Wildcats punt on the first drive of the game and took over at its own 9. The Scotties methodically marched 91 yards in 10 plays, culminating in a 15-yard touchdown pass from Braylon Thomas to Grayson Blakley. The sophomore duo hooked up on the two-point conversion as well and the Scotties held an 8-0 lead with 4:12 remaining in the opening period.
“I stood in the pocket. I was expecting to get hit,” Thomas said. “He got open and I found him. I just threw it. Great play.”
Thomas was filling in at quarterback for Tyler Staub, who broke his leg against Fort Cherry.
“Braylon has the ability to extend plays just like Tyler Staub,” Robinson said. “He’s young and he made a great play. Grayson made a great play, too.
“That’s one of the gratifying things is they’re both young and they’re growing up to become better football players every week.”
The score held at 8-0 at the half. Shenango sputtered offensively in the opening half, amassing 108 yards of offense.
“We knew that Union was going to come to play,” Wildcats coach Jimmy Graham said. “I felt like we came out a little flat to start the game.”
Shenango appeared to have cut into the deficit with about eight minutes to go in the opening half. Sam Patton connected with Preston Schry for a 4-yard touchdown pass on fourth down. But the play was called on back on a hold. Shenango went for it from the Union 17. The Scotties, though, broke through and sacked Patton to gain possession on a turnover on downs.
“I think there was a time where we got some momentum. We just couldn’t capitalize,” Graham said. “Penalties killed us again. We go from the 20 to the 20 and we can’t finish drives. That’s been the story of our season.
“It’s not something that we’re not used to. We just have trouble finishing drives.”
Chris Kale intercepted Thomas on the second play of the second half, giving Shenango the ball on the Scotties’ 35. Two plays later, Patton found Dalton Peters on a 34-yard touchdown pass. However, a Union lineman batted the two-point conversion pass down and the hosts clung to an 8-6 lead with 10:39 left in the third quarter.
“I told them it was time to buckle down,” Robinson said of the turnover. “I didn’t see any fear in their faces. I didn’t see any self doubt.
“Shenango is a good football team. They’ve been winning. They’re physical up front. We’ve been in a million fights and we know how to keep fighting.”
Said Graham, “We told them to go out and finish the game. Let’s win the second half. We got a turnover right away and we scored right away. We started to get that momentum. A couple of penalties, we gave up some sacks. We just didn’t play well enough to win. They played better than us and they beat us. Their kids played hard. We needed to execute better, get in the red zone and finish drives.”
The Wildcats’ deepest penetration the rest of the way was at Union’s 37. But, a holding penalty pushed Shenango back 10 yards and a sack two plays later made it third-and-29 from its own 44. The Wildcats punted the ball at the Scotties’ 47 with with just under eight minutes left in the game.
“Shenango is a physical bunch up front. It’s hard to simulate another team’s offense,” Robinson said. “We were able to come out with a game plan for our defensive tackles and our linebackers. They did a great job.
“Coaches coach and players play. You can’t win without good players. They showed what they could do tonight. I’m glad they were able to get back on the winning side.
Shenango’s final drive started at its own 25 with 4:38 left. A short run was followed by two sacks. On fourth-and-22 from their own 13, Patton threw an incompletion and the Wildcats turned the ball over on downs with 2:03 remaining. Union needed just three plays to put the game out of reach when Clark scored. Clark added the two-point conversion to end the scoring.
Thomas was 13 of 25 through the air for 210 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
“It was the last game for our seniors. I made a promise to them that I would do anything to get them the win,” Thomas said. “We were tired of losing. We had a winning spirit tonight. We kept our heads up and got the win.”
C.J. Miller paced Shenango with 80 rushing yards on 15 carries to go along with two catches for 60 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.