The Union High football team captured a district championship last week.
Now, the Scotties have their sights set on a new goal — a state title.
First things first, though. A test in the state semifinals.
Union (11-3) is set to square off against District 9 champion Port Allegany (12-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at PennWest Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium in the PIAA Class 1A semifinals.
“We talked about it when we started the playoff run. It’s four weeks,” first-year Scotties coach Kim Niedbala said of the WPIAL playoffs. “Now, you’re looking at 10 days. (After Tuesday night), it’s two more days of practice then and that’s it. It’s time to buckle up again and get back out there.”
Union captured its first WPIAL crown since 1959 last week, including the first undisputed, with a 26-0 win over Bishop Canevin. The Scotties settled for a split of the 1959 crown with Avonworth after the teams battled to a tie.
“It was great for the kids, great for the community, great for the school district,” Niedbala said. “It’s been a long time. For all those facets, it’s great to see for all of them.
“The community support has been great; it’s astronomical. It’s great for the kids. At the end of the day, though, we’ve flipped the page from that. We’re ready to focus on the next task and that’s Port Allegany.”
The semifinal matchup will be a homecoming of sorts for Niedbala. Niedbala was an All-American safety at then-Clarion University (now PennWest Clarion University) in 1996. He made 166 tackles that season and helped guide the Golden Eagles to an 11-3 overall mark and a berth in the NCAA Division II semifinals.
“It will be great to go back home,” Niedbala said. “It’s a business trip, though. We will be there to win a football game and that’s our objective.”
The Gators cruised to a 42-8 win over Reynolds last week. Port Allegany captured the District 9 championship the week prior with a 21-14 decision over Brockway.
“They’re big and physical,” Niedbala said of Port Allegany. “They try and slow the game down, and they try to grind it out.
“They have four or five pretty good athletes. They’re big on the offensive and defensive line. It will be a challenge for us and a change of pace from last week against Bishop Canevin. They are like Rochester in how they play.”
Gators coach Justin Bienkowski, who is in his eighth season at the helm, noticed one key thing on film from Union.
“In any way shape or form that you describe it, you have to say athlete, athleticism,” he said. “It’s just explosion, the entire team. They are very athletic and bring a lot of athleticism to the table.”
Drew Evens, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior quarterback/safety, directs Port Allegany’s offense. Evens is 113 of 190 through the air for 1,365 yards with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions.
“He can stay in the pocket. He uses his legs a lot, too,” Niedbala said. “They will use him on a Wildcat run and he will throw the ball.
“He’s a mobile kid that can do that. He can throw it. Throwing is not their forte. But, they’ll take some shots down the field. They’ll throw bubble screens. Evens is most dangerous with his legs.”
Blaine Moses, a 6-3, 215-pound senior running back/linebacker, guides the Gators’ ground attack. He has rushed 208 times for 1,099 yards with 20 touchdowns. Moses also boasts five 100-yard rushing performances.
“He’s the guy that makes them go,” Niedbala said of Moses. “He is the lead blocker for (Evens).
“They will run a little option with him. Moses is their all-around guy offensively that makes them go. He’s very good defensively, too.”
Port Allegany’s Noah Archer, a 5-10, 170-pound senior running back/wide receiver/defensive back, is next in rushing with 954 yards on 156 attempts. He has scored 12 touchdowns and racked up three 100-yard rushing games.
“He’s the speed and skill guy that they have,” Niedbala said of Archer. “They’ll split him out. They’ll put him in the I-formation behind (Moses) and let him work there.
“That’s their skill type of guy that can do a little bit of everything.”
The Gators are averaging 31.1 points a game and giving up 9.1.
“Offensively, they’re going to try and control the ball,” Niedbala said. “They want to pick up three or four yards and churn out first downs. They want to limit the clock and limit the possessions. They are big up front. It’s sort of like playing Rochester, but a different type of sets. They’re big and physical, that’s who they are.
“One thing about them defensively is they don’t give up big plays. They are fundamentally sound and they keep everything in front of them. They play hard and they run to the ball. That’s what makes a good football team.”
Said Bienkowski, “Our objective is to keep it a lower-scoring game. They can score as much as us. They’re always in scoring position, no matter where they are on the field. We like to control the line of scrimmage.”
Braylon Thomas, a 6-2, 180-pound quarterback/defensive back, paces Union’s offensive attack. Thomas has rolled up 1,521 rushing yards on 232 attempts with 20 touchdowns and eight two-point conversions. He has completed 75 passes in 156 attempts for 1,169 yards with 10 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
“They don’t make any secret about the fact they want to get him the ball in space,” Bienkowski said. “They’ll do it with down blocks, jet sweeps, whatever. They want to get him the ball.
“He can dump it off. He can do whatever he needs to do. He’s a pure athlete; you can tell that right way. He has the ability to throw the football. He will extend the play and he keeps his eyes down the field. He’s a fun kid to watch and the type of kid you have a lot of respect for.”
Mike Gunn (Jr., QB/DB, 6-0, 175) has registered 417 yards on 76 carries with 12 touchdowns. He also has 16 receptions for 210 yards.
“Mike Gunn is a physical kid and an athletic kid,” Bienkowski said. “He plays with a lot of energy. I have tons of respect for a kid that plays with a ton of energy.
“Coach Niedbala comes from a storied coaching tree. We know they will be on point. They play with high energy. We have tons of respect for them. We’re playing for a tall prize. We have to go out and compete.”
Bienkowski said Jamel Mitchell, a 6-2, 200-pound sophomore offensive and defensive lineman, also has impressed him on the film he has watched.
“No. 53 (Mitchell) pops off the film because of his energy and ability,” Bienkowski said. “He’s a very athletic kid. They will move him around.
“You can tell they scheme to be where you’re not. You don’t get here by playing average teams. We look forward to competing to go to the state final. There’s a lot to be earned between now and then.”
Port Allegany’s loss was a 29-24 home setback to Central Clarion back in September. The Gators own two wins by one-score margins (8-7 and 21-14).
“One thing I will say about our schedule is we faced a very good schedule and some really good players,” Bienkowski said. “We learned some things we did well and some things we didn’t do well.”
Union is outscoring the opposition, 28.1-15.7.
“They show multiple offensive formations,” Bienkowski said. “They are always moving guys around. It’s no secret where they’re trying to go with the ball. They like to get the ball in space. We have to bottle them up.
“We want to put together a scheme and a plan. We don’t want to put our guys in a position where we’re in a track meet. That’s not our style. There’s no doubt They are fast off the ball defensively, too. They are looking to make havoc in the backfield. Our style will be to run the ball and establish the line of scrimmage. If we don’t neutralize the line then we have more on our hands than what we would like to think about. The way they play and the way they are coached to play makes for a fun game. It’s a good opportunity for a measuring stick. They’re not any different than we are. We look forward to the competition.”
Niedbala noted the blueprint for his team’s success remains the same.
“First and foremost, we have to be able to not turn it over, and we have to create turnovers,” Niedbala said. “We did that last week, creating turnovers. We’re going to have to be able to make some big plays, splash plays. We can’t let them dictate to us when we’re on defense and not let them possess the ball for 8, 9 or 10 minutes at a time.”
Union can’t relax even if the Gators do face fourth down on offense.
“If they have five or six yards, they’ll go fro it,” Niedbala said. “They’re not scared to do it. That’s a credit to them. That’s how they’re coached and that’s how they’re trained.”
Playing physical is what Bienkowski is looking for if his team is to advance.
“We just want to establish the line of scrimmage and control the time of possession,” Bienkowski said. “We want to stay ahead of the sticks so the defense doesn’t get to pin their ears back.
“We want third and short, and third and mediums. We’ve played against electric offenses and we have to keep them off the field. Five- or six-minute drives have been something we’ve become used to. We want to try to make sure they earn it against us.”
Both teams have one key similarity — they each go for two-point conversions exclusively. Last week, Port Allegany went for two on each of its first four touchdowns before attempting extra points on the final two scores. Union always goes for two.
“We’re a team that has predominantly gone for two; we’re familiar with it,” Bienkowski said. “As much as it’s a disadvantage to the defense because it’s on the 3, it’s a disadvantage to the offense as well. It’s such a small area to work with. It’s all about getting the defense moving. (Thomas, Kaden Fisher, Mark Stanley and Matthew Stanley), when they get you moving laterally, they’re athletic as heck. We have to minimize them up front.”
“We’ve approached it every different way that you can,” Niedbala said of the two-point conversions. “Sometimes you make it, sometimes you don’t. They go for two, also. It will be an interesting strategy.”
The winner advances to the PIAA Class 1A championship game and will square off against the survivor of the Steelton-Highspire vs. Canton clash at 1 p.m. Thursday at Cumberland Valley High’s Chapman Field. The Scotties met Canton in the opener, falling 31-18 at home.
