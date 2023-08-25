It’s all about The U, Part 2?
Union enjoyed a magical season last fall when the Scotties claimed the program’s first WPIAL title since 1959 and reached the PIAA championship for the first time, settling for state silver.
As the 2023 football season nears it kickoff, can Union defend its district title and get back to the state title game? Maybe.
“Each team is different. You have to take last year and kind of move on from that,” Union coach Kim Niedbala said. “This team has to create its own identity. We have to play some games and see whether our mistakes are physical or mental to see where we are. It’s the same every year. We didn’t really find our identity last year until midway through the season. It’ll be a work in progress just like it is every year.”
The Scotties, who have one of the WPIAL’s smallest public school enrollments, were hurt by graduation. However, the team returns five starters on offense and four on defense.
“It’s a completely different team. That senior group is gone. There’s a new freshman group in. What does this group want to be associated with? That’s the whole thing right now,” Niedbala said. “They have to create their own buzz and energy. Take nothing away from the kids from last year, but it’s time to turn the page.”
The task for Union is to figure out a way to maximize this personnel group the way it did last season.
“As great as last season was, it’s a clean slate now. Whatever happened, it’s in the past,” Union senior lineman Jordan Brown said. “We have to keep pushing and doing better.”
Starting over back at 0-0 is a challenge the Scotties welcome.
“It’s exciting coming off last year. It makes me want to get back out there right now,” Union senior quarterback Braylon Thomas said. “We’re just trying to figure out all our roles on the team and making our team the best we can, so we can be successful again.”
It was a strong finish for Union, which wound up 12-4. The team placed third in the Big Seven Conference standings, but advanced to the WPIAL Class 1A title game and shut out top-seeded Bishop Canevin, 26-0, for the crown. The Scotties beat Port Allegany, 46-36, in a wild PIAA semifinal, then dropped a 22-8 decision to Steelton-Highspire in the state title game at Cumberland Valley High School.
The run stretched Union’s season to Dec. 8 and the team benefited from all the extra practices as well as games — and not just on the field.
“Those extra practices and all those games made us more of a family,” Brown said. “We won together and lost together. We struggled together and overcame together. We were one big family and we hope to do it again this year.”
“It all made us more connected,” Thomas agreed. “That’s what helped us through the postseason – always wanting to play for each other and not just ourselves.”
It was quite a first season for Niedbala. In 2021, he was defensive coordinator for Mt. Lebanon, which captured WPIAL and PIAA Class 6A titles that fall. He’s happy to have had a full offseason to work with his Scotties.
“The biggest thing coming in for my second year, these guys have gone through the process. It was a learning process last year for them and for me. I think they know what to expect more,” he said. “You could definitely see the younger kids’ development they had from the start of last fall to where they started in the summer. I think a lot of that had to do with all the extra practices and being around a game atmosphere for so long last season. That was very important.”
Union’s players enter the year with fewer unknowns than last season, which is a relief.
“It’s more comfortable in the system and we don’t have to learn a new playbook. It makes it a little easier,” Thomas said. “There’s new stuff and old stuff. It’ll be a great season to watch.”
Thomas thrived in the offense last year. He joined the 1,000-1,000 club when he passed for 1,310 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushed for 1,649 yards on 274 carries. He scored 22 touchdowns and had eight 2-point conversions.
“I still have a lot to learn and a lot to fix,” he said. “I am working to be a better player every day.”
Even though the Scotties may feel more comfortable with their systems, they face the pressure of being a defending champion.
“We know teams are coming for us,” Thomas said. “We’re not coming in as underdogs. We have to be ready.”
“Let them come,” Brown added. “I want all those teams to play us at their best so we can beat them at our best.
“Coming in last year with a new coach and some guys who had never played before, it took a while to find our rhythm,” he continued. “I have a feeling something similar could happen this year. We have to get to better and play as one. We have to keep our heads down and keep working regardless of what’s going on.”
