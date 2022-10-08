ROCHESTER — It took the Union High football team until the last 35 seconds of the game against Rochester to score the lone touchdown of the night on Friday.
Union’s Braylon Thomas found the end zone on an 11-yard run to help secure a 6-0 WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven Conference victory over the Rams.
“Just the seniors keeping my head up through the turnovers and everything they gave me the ball back and gave me a chance,” Thomas said of the touchdown. “We fight. We fight until the end, until zeroes are up in the fourth quarter we’re going to fight.”
“He did a great job on that last series,” Union coach Kim Niedbala said on Thomas’ touchdown. “We gave him the ball about every play and he made a play there at the end. He did a great job.”
After Thomas’ touchdown, a two-point conversion attempt by Union failed and its defense helped keep Rochester at bay.
“Any win is big so it doesn’t matter who it is,” Niedbala said. “We battled hard so kudos to the kids for hanging in there and finally putting one in the end zone.”
The first half of the game saw both offensive teams trying to find their footing while the defensive teams were running on full cylinders.
“They played really well,” Niedbala said of Union’s defense. “Definitely our front four played really well. I thought we ran to the ball well. I think we gave up one big explosive play but (Rochester’s) a good football team but it was nice to see them hold them in check.”
Union had multiple opportunities in the first half and if it wasn’t the Rams’ defense preventing them from scoring it was a slew of penalties. Union (2-1 conference, 5-2 overall) had a total of eight penalties in the first half.
“We have to be more consistent in practice,” Niedbala said of the penalties. “Obviously, that’s where it starts. We’ve got to get back to the fundamentals. We can’t have false starts, we can’t have holding penalties. We have to really work hard at that this week.”
Still scoreless at halftime, both teams returned to the locker rooms in need of some adjustments.
“We made a few adjustments,” Niedbala said. “Obviously, we didn’t really see them until the end. It doesn’t really matter when they come as long as you get the W.”
Rochester’s (2-2, 3-3) starting quarterback, Parker Lyons, suffered an injury prior to the game and replacing him was Jayden Norman.
“It’s hard to say. They’re obviously different without him,” Niedbala said of Lyons. “He’s a very good player so we just kind of went with what we had and what we saw on film.”
Braylon Thomas wasn’t the only one taking snaps. Union’s Matthew Stanley would receive multiple snaps and run the ball.
“When I get in there I just try to run as hard as I can but I’ve got to give credit to the line,” Stanley said. “They do a great job of blocking for me and they open everything up for me and make it easy on me.”
Stanley picked up 33 total yards rushing for the Scotties.
“He did really well,” Niedbala said of Stanley. “He’s been playing for a few weeks now. He did a good job.”
In the second half, Rochester had two fumbles that Union recovered but couldn’t capitalize on. The two fumbles would be the Rams’ only two turnovers of the night.
