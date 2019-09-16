The Union High football team struck for 20 third-quarter points last night.
The Union High football team got back into the win column Saturday.
The Scotties pulled away to complete a 49-28 WPIAL Big Seven Conference win over Northgate.
The game started Friday, but was suspended because of lightning with 1:19 remaining in the third quarter. Union (1-2 conference, 1-3 overall) had just kicked off following a touchdown when the officials stopped the action.
A delay of about 20 minutes saw multiple flashes of lightning on Friday. Coaches from both squads got together and made the decision to finish the game Saturday.
The Scotties snapped a seven- game losing streak.
“We needed the win, that’s for sure,” Scotties coach Stacy Robinson said. “We played well in spurts and we finally pieced a good four quarters together.”
The Flames (0-2, 0-3) dropped their 18th consecutive game.
Union’s Tyler Staub and
Michael Flowers scored touchdowns on Saturday. Staub hauled in a 19-yard scoring strike from Tyler Benedict and Flowers found the end zone on a 33-yard run.
Both of the Scotties’ scores came in the final frame.
Flowers rolled up 193 rushing yards on 12 carries. He added a two-point conversion run as well.
“Michael did have a good game,” Robinson said. “It’s not a surprise. I’m glad he was able to break out.
Union returns to action at 7:30 p.m. at MAC rival Rochester.
“It will be another tough battle in the Big Seven for us,” Robinson said.
