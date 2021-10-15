McDONALD — It was a story the Union High football knew all too well Friday night.
For the fourth straight game, the Scotties took a lead into the second half.
And, for the fourth straight week, Union was unable to hold that lead.
Fort Cherry erased a 14-7 halftime deficit by scoring 19 unanswered points to notch a 26-14 victory in WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven Conference play at Jim Garry Stadium.
“I just told the kids that I appreciate them,” Union coach Stacy Robinson said. “I just wanted to let them know that me and all of the coaches appreciate the effort they give. About 20 kids in our community come out and give it a shot. They fight hard every week. It seemed like the train finally went off the track tonight.
“It was the same old song: We were up, and we just couldn’t finish. That doesn’t mean our guys don’t play hard. They’re great players and great kids who are fun to be around. I feel bad for them that I can’t get them over the hump.”
The loss was particularly costly for the Scotties as senior quarterback Tyler Staub left the game with 1:01 remaining in the third quarter with an injury. He did not return to the game. Staub had completed 13 of 19 passes for 191 yards and factored into each of the Scotties’ points prior to the injury.
“I’m not sure, but it doesn’t look good,” Robinson said. “Tyler’s the straw that stirs the drink for us. I think somebody rolled up on his ankle. I’m just praying that maybe it’s just a high ankle sprain or something.
“Tyler’s our playmaker. If he goes, we go. He’s been a steady rock on both sides of the football. In his career, he’s been a great kid to coach. I’ve been coaching for a long time, and he’ll definitely go down as a great player for me.”
Things started off well for Union (1-4 conference, 3-5 overall), as the Scotties scored on their first two possessions of the game.
After holding the Rangers on fourth-and-10 from the Union 21-yard line, the Scotties engineered a 14-play, 79-yard drive that found the end zone.
The Scotties capped the drive when Staub scrambled out of trouble and hit Mike Gunn in the front corner of the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown pass. The kick was blocked by Mitchell Cook, but Union held a 6-0 lead with 2:44 remaining in the opening quarter.
Fort Cherry (3-2, 5-2) answered on its next possession with a long drive of its own. The Rangers marched 65 yards in 12 plays. Maddox Truschel polished off the drive by scoring on a 7-yard run. Shane Cornali added the kick, and the hosts held a 7-6 lead with 9:54 remaining in the first half.
Truschel led the Rangers’ ground attack with 170 yards on 25 carries to go over the 1,000-yard mark for the season.
“We wanted to take the ball out of his hands, but their offensive line did a great job,” Robinson said. “They had a great gameplan.”
But Union re-took the lead the next time it had the football, putting together an eight-play, 67-yard drive. Staub’s 1-yard run completed the drive. Staub also ran in the conversion to give the Scotties a 14-7 lead with 5:40 remaining until halftime.
Light rain began falling during halftime, and it ended up washing away the Scotties’ chances for victory.
Union turned the ball over five times (four interceptions, one fumble) in the second half, as the Rangers took control of the game.
Fort Cherry tied the game at 14-14 with 6:36 remaining in the third quarter on Truschel’s 6-yard run and Cornali’s kick.
Union’s next possession ended in disaster, as Cook picked off a pass and returned it 60 yards for the score. The kick failed, but the Rangers held their first lead, 20-14, with 4:20 remaining in the third quarter.
Fort Cherry rounded out the scoring as Truschel connected with Cornali on a 5-yard TD strike with 7:05 remaining in the contest.
The Scotties will travel to Burgettstown at 7 p.m. Friday for a Big Seven Conference contest.
