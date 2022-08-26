The Union High football team made it difficult on a state power Friday night.
The Scotties battled for four quarters before finally running out of gas in the fourth quarter.
Canton, which ventured 4 1/2 hours one way, put the game out of reach late in the fourth quarter in a 31-18 nonconference decision on the Scotties’ home field. The Warriors came in a three-time participant in the PIAA Class 1A semifinals and ranked No. 4 in the state.
“The kids played hard. They battled,” said first-year Union coach Kim Niedbala. “That was the No. 4 team in the state and we battled them. I’m proud of them for that.”
The Scotties’ regularly-scheduled game at Mohawk was canceled because of a hazing scandal at Mohawk. Niedbala was going to use the week to practice and get ready for next week’s nonconference home clash against Ellwood City Lincoln (0-1).
However, Canton coach Tyler Sechrist contacted Niedbala early Tuesday morning and the teams agreed on a game. The Warriors, though, operate out of a wing-T offense. It’s a style Union won’t see much of, if at all, the rest of the season.
“I think they did OK,” Niedbala said of his team’s defense. “That’s a different offense to get ready for in two days. They’ve been running that for years upon years and we had two days to prepare. I think the defense played well.”
The Warriors were big across the front and Union quarterback Braylon Thomas was routinely flushed from the pocket. Thomas made plays on the run with his legs and with his arm. He rushed for 20 yards, while completing 11 of 24 passes for 166 yards with two touchdowns and a pair of interceptions.
“They’re a big team,” Niedbala said. “You have to show up and you have to compete.
“He made some plays with his feet. He threw a few good passes. We just have to get a little more consistent. We didn’t execute some things that we need to execute at times.”
Thomas threw a 37-yard touchdown strike to Elijah Booker on the left sideline in the first quarter. He also hooked up with Dayne Johnke on a 28-yard scoring aerial in the second quarter as the Scotties trailed 19-12 at the break.
Canton got some breathing room when Bailey Ferguson connected on a 33-yard field goal with 2:20 to go in the third stanza for a 22-12 advantage.
Kaden Fisher got Union to within 22-18 on a one-yard run with 9:40 left in the game. The Scotties got the ball deep in their own end and were forced to punt. Thomas was standing in the end zone when he took the snap. He then ran around for a bit before finally running out of the right side of the end zone for the safety and a 24-18 deficit with 6:37 to go.
“It was definitely done to take a safety because we were all the way backed up,” Niedbala said. “Our punting game isn’t exactly Ray Guy back there.”
Union wasn’t able to get a stop after kicking the ball to Canton on a free kick following the safety. The Warriors marched 51 yards in four plays, which was finished off on a 20-yard touchdown run by Riley Parker with 4:44 to go to close the scoring.
“I don’t know if we’re pleased. We had a lot of mistakes,” Niedbala said of the outcome. “I’m happy they went out there and competed.”
“Number one, first and foremost, we came out of it with no injuries. We got to play a very quality opponent, that’s number two. The sheer game speed with the number of kids we have is irreplaceable. I’m not really into moral victories. I’m about winning games. That’s something we have to learn how to do.”
