Ellwood City quarterback Declan Gray looks for open space during Friday’s game at Union.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Union’s Jackson Clark returns an interception Friday night against Ellwood City.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Union's Jackson Clark runs for a touchdown during a home game against Ellwood City.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
It’s only early September, but the Union offense appears to be firing on all cylinders.
The Scotties rolled up 394 yards of total offense, including an impressive 243 on the ground, in a 39-0 home romp of Ellwood City in a nonconference affair. Union scored on short runs and long passes, on short drives and long ones in the dominant effort.
It’s Union’s first 2-0 start since coach Stacy Robinson’s 2017 team that advanced to the WPIAL playoffs.
Jackson Clark scored twice, on runs of three and seven yards, while quarterback Tyler Staub connected with Braylon Thomas on a 38-yarder in the first quarter and on a 37-yarder to Mike Gunn just before halftime to take a 27-0 lead into the locker room.
Mark Stanley and Staub also scored on the ground in the win. Staub led the way with 74 yards rushing, while Clark had 56, Thomas 48 and Stanley 31. Staub completed four passes for 151 yards, with Thomas (80 yards) Gunn (71 yards) each catching a pair.
Story continues below video
The Scotties dominated the stat sheet, picking up 22 first downs while Ellwood City (0-1) — which opted for a second scrimmage last weekend in Week 0 — only moved the chains once.
The Wolverines’ winless streak was extended to 18 games. Quarterback Declan Gray competed three of his six passes for 23 yards, but was picked off by Clark on a tipped pass. Clark sped down the home sideline to return the interception for a score, but the touchdown was negated after an illegal block penalty. Union went on to score anyway that possession when Staub found Gunn in the end zone.
Zach Gatto led the way with 12 yards on the ground for the Wolverines.
1 of 24
Mark Stanley
Union's Mark Stanley plunges into the end zone for a touchdown against Ellwood City.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Tyler Staub
Union quarterback Tyler Staub rolls out while Ellwood City's Peyton O'Brien applies pressure.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Mark Stanley
Union's Mark Stanley runs with the ball during a home game against Ellwood City.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Mark Stanley Benjamin Bobbert
Union's Mark Stanley is tackled by Ellwood City's Benjamin Bobbert (72).
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Braylon Thomas
Union's Braylon Thomas is taken down by Ellwood City's Zach Gatto.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Stacy Robinson
Union coach Stacy Robinson talks with quarterback Braylon Thomas during a break in the action of a home game against Ellwood City.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Stacy Robinson
Union coach Stacy Robinson gestures to his players during a home game against Ellwood City.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Tyler Staub
Union quarterback Tyler Staub throws downfield while lineman Nick Vitale looks to block during a home game against Ellwood City.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Tyler Staub
Union quarterback Tyler Staub looks to run during a home game against Ellwood City.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Declan Gray
Ellwood City quarterback Declan Gray throws downfield during an away game at Union.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Declan Gray
Ellwood City quarterback Declan Gray looks for open space during Friday’s game at Union.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Declan Gray
Ellwood City quarterback Declan Gray receives the snap during an away game at Union.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Jackson Clark
Union's Jackson Clark runs for a touchdown during a home game against Ellwood City.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Ellwood City huddle
Ellwood City huddles during an away game at Union.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Union crowd
The crowd for Union during a home game against Ellwood City.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Declan Gray
Ellwood City quarterback Declan Gray throws downfield during an away game at Union.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Tyler Staub
Union quarterback Tyler Staub throws downfield during a home game against Ellwood City.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Jackson Clark
Union’s Jackson Clark returns an interception Friday night against Ellwood City.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Mason Benedict
Union's Mason Benedict
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Mike Gunn
Union's Mike Gunn celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a home game against Ellwood City.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Union linemen
Union's linemen get ready for a play against Ellwood City.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Union crowd
The crowd for Union during a home game against Ellwood City.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Union crowd
The crowd for Union during a home game against Ellwood City.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Mason Benedict
Union's Mason Benedict
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Week 1: Ellwood City at Union
1 of 24
Mark Stanley
Union's Mark Stanley plunges into the end zone for a touchdown against Ellwood City.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Tyler Staub
Union quarterback Tyler Staub rolls out while Ellwood City's Peyton O'Brien applies pressure.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Mark Stanley
Union's Mark Stanley runs with the ball during a home game against Ellwood City.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Mark Stanley Benjamin Bobbert
Union's Mark Stanley is tackled by Ellwood City's Benjamin Bobbert (72).
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Braylon Thomas
Union's Braylon Thomas is taken down by Ellwood City's Zach Gatto.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Stacy Robinson
Union coach Stacy Robinson talks with quarterback Braylon Thomas during a break in the action of a home game against Ellwood City.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Stacy Robinson
Union coach Stacy Robinson gestures to his players during a home game against Ellwood City.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Tyler Staub
Union quarterback Tyler Staub throws downfield while lineman Nick Vitale looks to block during a home game against Ellwood City.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Tyler Staub
Union quarterback Tyler Staub looks to run during a home game against Ellwood City.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Declan Gray
Ellwood City quarterback Declan Gray throws downfield during an away game at Union.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Declan Gray
Ellwood City quarterback Declan Gray looks for open space during Friday’s game at Union.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Declan Gray
Ellwood City quarterback Declan Gray receives the snap during an away game at Union.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Jackson Clark
Union's Jackson Clark runs for a touchdown during a home game against Ellwood City.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Ellwood City huddle
Ellwood City huddles during an away game at Union.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Union crowd
The crowd for Union during a home game against Ellwood City.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Declan Gray
Ellwood City quarterback Declan Gray throws downfield during an away game at Union.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Tyler Staub
Union quarterback Tyler Staub throws downfield during a home game against Ellwood City.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Jackson Clark
Union’s Jackson Clark returns an interception Friday night against Ellwood City.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Mason Benedict
Union's Mason Benedict
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Mike Gunn
Union's Mike Gunn celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a home game against Ellwood City.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Union linemen
Union's linemen get ready for a play against Ellwood City.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Union crowd
The crowd for Union during a home game against Ellwood City.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Union crowd
The crowd for Union during a home game against Ellwood City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.