It’s only early September, but the Union offense appears to be firing on all cylinders.

The Scotties rolled up 394 yards of total offense, including an impressive 243 on the ground, in a 39-0 home romp of Ellwood City in a nonconference affair. Union scored on short runs and long passes, on short drives and long ones in the dominant effort.

It’s Union’s first 2-0 start since coach Stacy Robinson’s 2017 team that advanced to the WPIAL playoffs.

Jackson Clark scored twice, on runs of three and seven yards, while quarterback Tyler Staub connected with Braylon Thomas on a 38-yarder in the first quarter and on a 37-yarder to Mike Gunn just before halftime to take a 27-0 lead into the locker room.

Mark Stanley and Staub also scored on the ground in the win. Staub led the way with 74 yards rushing, while Clark had 56, Thomas 48 and Stanley 31. Staub completed four passes for 151 yards, with Thomas (80 yards) Gunn (71 yards) each catching a pair.

The Scotties dominated the stat sheet, picking up 22 first downs while Ellwood City (0-1) — which opted for a second scrimmage last weekend in Week 0 — only moved the chains once.

The Wolverines’ winless streak was extended to 18 games. Quarterback Declan Gray competed three of his six passes for 23 yards, but was picked off by Clark on a tipped pass. Clark sped down the home sideline to return the interception for a score, but the touchdown was negated after an illegal block penalty. Union went on to score anyway that possession when Staub found Gunn in the end zone.

Zach Gatto led the way with 12 yards on the ground for the Wolverines.

Week 1: Ellwood City at Union

1 of 24

Tags

Trending Video

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.