The Union High football team is going to the WPIAL playoffs.
The Scotties built a commanding halftime lead and cruised to a 46-20 WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven Conference home win Friday night over Northgate.
The top four teams in the conference advance to the WPIAL Class 1A playoffs from the Big Seven. Union is now 3-1 in the conference and 6-2 overall.
“That’s big for these kids and this program,” first-year Scotties coach Kim Niedbala said. “We still have two more games to go, and at this point, it doesn’t really mean anything to us. We’re going to take one game at a time.”
Union led 24-0 after the first quarter and pushed the margin to 38-0 at the half. The second half was played in the mercy rule.
The Scotties amassed 267 of its 296 total yards in the first half.
“I thought the starters were very efficient,” Niedbala said. “We were able to get the ball to a couple of people and do some different things. I thought it was a good effort by them in the first half.”
Braylon Thomas scored three touchdowns, all coming in the first 24 minutes on runs. He raced in from 18 and 80 yards in the first quarter, and from 47 yards out in the second stanza.
Thomas finished with 205 yards on 10 carries. He also converted three two-point conversions on passes. Thomas has 1,069 rushing yards on the season.
“He did really well. He hit a couple of seams and does what Braylon does,” Niedbala said. “I think the guys did a great job up front and giving him room to run.”
Thomas was sprinting through the Flames’ defense untouched most of the night.
The Scotties blocked a Northgate punt late in the first quarter and Jamel Mitchell scooped up the loose ball and raced 15 yards for the touchdown. Elijah Booker added the two-point conversion and the hosts held a 24-0 lead after one quarter.
Thomas’ 47-yard run in the second quarter put Union up 30-0 and Mike Gunn capped the half with a 31-yard scoring sprint. He converted the two-point rush as well for a 38-0 halftime advantage.
“Mike Gunn did well. We were able to get the ball to a few different people tonight. It was nice to see them make plays,” Niedbala said.
Gunn finished with 102 rushing yards on 10 carries. He closed the scoring on a four-yard run in the fourth quarter. Dayne Johnke caught the two-point conversion pass from Thomas.
Northgate (1-4, 3-5) scored all 20 of its points in the third quarter and got within 38-20 with 3:48 left in the quarter. Two of the Flames’ touchdowns came defensively. A snap sailed over the head of quarterback Andrew Gettings and was recovered in the end zone for a score. A second errant snap was retrieved by a Northgate defender and returned six yards for a touchdown.
“We had a couple of bad snaps over the quarterback’s head,” Niedbala said. “They were able to score a couple of touchdowns.”
Union returns to action at 7 p.m. Friday at South Side Beaver (3-1, 7-1) in a key conference clash.
“It’s a tough place to play. We’ll get on the bus and go down there and play our game. We need to clean up some stuff, though.”
