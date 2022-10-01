The Union High football team bounced back well Friday night.
The Scotties shook off a tough six-point overtime loss to Laurel last week by cruising to a 48-13 WPIAL nonconference home win over Springdale.
Union (4-2) took control early, scoring 32 first-quarter points against the Dynamos (0-6).
“We went back to the fundamentals and we tried to get better. That’s all you can do after a loss,” Niedbala said of the Scotties regrouping. “The good part is that we did bounce back. It’s all about the fundamentals.
“I don’t think you ever put a loss behind you. You never want to lose. It’s always in the back of your mind. We had a good couple days of preparation and that’s all you can ask for.”
Union quarterback Braylon Thomas was 2 of 7 through the air for 34 yards and a touchdown. He rushed for 129 yards on eight carries, including touchdown runs of 5 and 68 yards. Thomas also added two two-point conversion runs and a pair of two-point conversion passes.
“It was about going back to square one, getting our basics down and coming in with a good game plan,” Thomas said of moving on from the Laurel loss. “I just wanted to come back strong this week and give my teammates chances and win the game.”
Thomas, and the rest of the Scotties’ starters, played the first half. Thomas’ touchdown toss covered 31 yards to Kaden Fisher. The duo then hooked up on a two-point conversion pass, with Fisher leaping high to reel the aerial in with a nice catch.
“I thought Braylon Thomas played Ok,” Niedbala said. “He had a couple of nice runs. He’s been doing that.”
Thomas made the 68-yard touchdown run look easy. He took the snap, sprinted to his left, hit the sideline, and raced untouched for the score.
“The line played pretty well,” Niedbala said. “It was tough to see a lot out there; they did Ok.”
Said Thomas, “The line played great. They gave me great time to work with and great blocking.”
Union led 40-0 at the half and the entire second half was played in the mercy rule. The Scotties played their reserves in the final 24 minutes.
Mike Gunn scored a pair of touchdowns as well for the victors.
Nine different Union players carried the ball in the game.
Andrew Cartwright rushed nine times for 93 yards for the Scotties. He added a two-point conversion run.
“The biggest thing with those guys is they come to practice every single day,” Niedbala said of the reserves. “It gave them a great opportunity to get in the game and showcase some stuff. Now we have some film to correct things with them also.”
Springdale spoiled the shutout bid by scoring 13 fourth-quarter points. The shutout ended 18 seconds into the fourth period.
Union (1-1 Big Seven) returns to action at 7 p.m. Friday when it travels to Rochester (2-1 conference, 3-2 overall) for a WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven Conference clash.
“We’ll get ready and go to work on them Saturday,” Niedbala said.
