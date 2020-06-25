The Union Area School District has its summer sports conditioning plan in place.
The district’s school board Wednesday night approved the plan that will get its fall sports athletes back onto the fields and into the gyms.
“We’re basically following the guidelines of every other school in the area with a few adjustments,” Union athletic director and football coach Stacy Robinson said. “We’ll start out limiting group size, taking temperatures, disinfecting. We’ve committed already to evaluate each day and adjust on the fly as we need to.
“This has been tough on all of us, but there’s no use in complaining,” he added. “This is the world we’re living in right now. We’re hoping we can pull off sports in the fall. We want to do our part at Union, so we will comply with everything we’ve been asked.”
Robinson said he expects summer conditioning to get started in upcoming days.
“We still have to get some things in place, but I would imagine most of us will start conditioning either Monday or July 1,” he said.
He added he hopes that athletes will get on board with the district’s plan.
“We can only be responsible for them when they are in our care,” he said. “But under our watch, we will make sure that guidelines are followed to a ‘T.’ “
Robinson said that what the future holds remains to be seen.
“It’s a work in progress,” he said. “I watch the news but not too much because you can really get caught up in it. Who knows what’s going to happen in upcoming weeks and months.
“This is just a summer plan,” Robinson added. We plan on meeting again and reevaluating after we get started.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.