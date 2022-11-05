SMITH TOWNSHIP — Union High made its return to the WPIAL Class 1A playoffs after a five-year hiatus a successful one Friday night.
The 10th-seeded Scotties forced five turnovers and stymied No. 7 Burgettstown all night in a 32-7 first-round victory at Hill Memorial Stadium.
“It feels great,” Union quarterback Braylon Thomas said. “We finally made it to the playoffs, and we just wanted it tonight. After losing to Burgettstown last year, it was sort of a revenge thing.”
Union (8-3) will face a familiar foe in the quarterfinals as the Scotties will meet second-seeded Laurel on Friday at a time and site to be announced. The Spartans posted a 28-22 victory at Union in an overtime thriller in Big Seven play on Sept. 23. Laurel (9-1) advanced with a 53-8 win over 15th-seeded Carmichaels.
“We’ve just got to come back and ball again,” Union running back Mike Gunn said of the rematch. “It’s a county game and it’s going to be packed. We’ve just got to keep doing what we’ve been doing.”
The Scotties held a plus-4 edge in turnovers against the Blue Devils (6-4). Union got fumble recoveries from Jamel Mitchell, Elijah Booker, Kaden Fisher and Matt Stanley. Brennen Porter added an interception.
“Turnovers are the name of the game,” Union coach Kim Niedbala said. “If you can hold onto the ball and take it away, you’ve got a good chance of winning. I’m happy for the kids.”
Union took the opening kickoff and drove 60 yards in eight plays. Thomas capped the drive by going in from a yard out. He also added the conversion run, as Union grabbed an 8-0 lead at the 8:43 mark of the first quarter.
“We were able to limit our penalties and our turnovers,” Thomas said of the Scotties’ offensive success. “We played as a team.”
Thomas, a junior quarterback, led the Scotties with 138 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 22 carries. He also completed 7 of 12 passes for 117 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
“I got a lot of great blocks from my linemen,” Thomas said. “They were giving me the holes, and we made plays.”
Another Thomas 1-yard run with 5:26 remaining in the second quarter hiked the Scotties’ lead to 14-0. Union’s possession was set up when Mitchell recovered a fumble by Burgettstown’s Rudy Brown at the Blue Devils 48-yard line.
“It was just the energy,” Gunn said of Union’s defensive success. “You could see from the regular season to the postseason that everybody was ready to ball. Coach’s speech before the game was pretty good, too.”
Union went up 20-0 with 1:44 to go in the third quarter as Thomas scrambled and found Gunn for an 11-yard TD pass on fourth down.
“It was actually a pass to the right side,” Gunn said. “I just got open in the end zone and waved to Braylon to let him know I was open.”
The Scotties got the football back 8 seconds later, as Porter picked off Burgettstown quarterback Sondre Lunde at the Blue Devils 35.
On Union’s first play following the pick, Thomas broke tackles and raced into the end zone from 35 yards out to give the Scotties a 26-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
“We had some guys make some great individual plays,” Niedbala said.
Andrew Cartwright added a 2-yard TD run with 8:36 remaining in the game to increase Union’s lead to 32-0.
Burgettstown got on the scoreboard with 6:50 remaining on Brodie Kuzior’s 1-yard run.
The Scotties limited the Blue Devils to 138 yards of total offense and five first downs in the game.
“Our kids executed the defensive gameplan pretty well,” Niedbala said. “Burgettstown is very difficult to prepare for with all of their unbalanced sets. But I thought the kids really honed in on what they needed to do. Also, kudos to the coaching staff for coming up with the gameplan.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.