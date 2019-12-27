Earning a WPIAL Class 4A playoff spot from the Northwest Eight Conference is no easy task.
New Castle’s High football team did it for the seventh straight year this fall.
While South Fayette maintained its stranglehold on the top of the standings, the Red Hurricane tied for third. Three New Castle players earned first-team all-conference honors as well in Jaylan Cox, Bernie Fabian and Demetris McKnight.
Blackhawk’s Marques Watson-Trent was named the conference’s offensive player of the year, while Montour’s Dom Magliocco was named the defensive player of the year.
Cox, a junior, earned honors at tight end. He caught four passes for 70 yards and had a pair of touchdowns.
“He took some really big strides, offensively, for us this year,” New Castle coach Joe Cowart said. “He was essential in our run game, being able to set the edge. He is so big and athletic. When he gets his hands on you, he wins most of the time. In the passing game, he was able to be a threat down the middle of the field with his size and athleticism. We’re excited to see him grow into that position this coming season.”
Fabian, a senior, earned honors at offensive tackle.
“That position in our league is loaded. With the guys at South Fayette and Montour and Bernie — all three are just three incredible and really good football players,” Cowart said. “For him to make that list is well-earned. He had a star-studded career and he was able to be an anchor of a few good offensive lines for us.”
McKnight, a senior, earned honors as an athlete on offense. He rushed for 1,199 yards, completed five passes for 160 yards, caught 21 passes for 432 yards and led the county with 24 touchdowns.
“He did so much stuff for us with his ability to catch the ball, run the ball and throw the ball,” Cowart said. “When you talk about a guy who can do it all, that’s Demetris. We enjoyed watching him go and play. He put up some incredible numbers this year.”
New Castle finished at 7-4 overall after it fell to Belle Vernon, 49-6, in the first round of the WPIAL playoffs.
“There are no easy weeks in our conference. I am proud of how our seniors kept our tradition of getting to the playoffs and being one of the top teams in our league,” Cowart said. “We’ve developed some consistency with our program and our seniors had a big part in that. We’ll miss those guys. We’re eager to get started on 2020 and hoping to do better in our league and when playoff time comes around. But, we’re pleased with how the year went, for sure.”
Northwest Eight Conference
First team
Offense
Quarterback: Naman Alemada (South Fayette), Jr.
Running backs: Marques Watson-Trent (Blackhawk), Sr., Matt Goodlin (Knoch), Sr.
Tight end: Jaylan Cox (New Castle), Jr.
Wide receivers: Johnny Crise (Highlands), Sr., Charley Rossi (South Fayette), Jr.
Tackles: George Padazanin (Montour), Sr., Bernie Fabian (New Castle), Sr., Kail Davidson (Blackhawk), Sr.
Guards: Cole Lassinger (Knoch), Sr., Jeremiah Nelson (Highlands), Jr.
Center: Quentin Franklin (South Fayette), Sr.
Kickers: Robbie Rippole (Montour), Sr., Justin Tristani (Knoch), Sr.
Athlete: Demetris McKnight (New Castle), Sr.
Defense
Defensive ends: Keon Johnson (South Fayette), Soph., Wahkeem Roman (Highlands), Jr.
Tackles: George Padazanin (Montour), Sr., T: Quentin Franklin (South Fayette), Sr.
Inside linebackers: Matt Goodlin (Knoch), Sr., Logan Persinger (Montour), Sr.
Outside linebackers: Nolan Lutz (South Fayette), Sr., Marques Watson-Trent (Blackhawk), Sr.
Defensive backs: Dom Magliocco (Montour), Sr., Johnny Crise (Highlands), Sr., Scott Fraser (Knoch), Sr., James Darno (Blackhawk), Sr.
Punter: Johnny Crise (Highlands), Sr.
Offensive Player of the Year: Marques Watson-Trent (Blackhawk)
Defensive Player of the Year: Dom Magliocco (Montour)
Coach of the Year: Joe Rossi (South Fayette)
Second team
Offense
Quarterback: Mike Wells (New Castle), Soph.
Running backs: Gannon Kadlecik (Montour), Jr., Drew Franklin (South Fayette), Sr., Brock White (Highlands), Soph.
Tight end: Ryan Heckathorn (Blackhawk), Sr.
Wide receivers: Dom Magliocco (Montour), Sr., James Darno (Blackhawk), Sr.
Tackle: Dom Thomas (South Fayette), Sr.
Guards: Max Martin (Blackhawk), Jr., Jackson Lotinsky (South Fayette), Jr.
Center: Dom Sprys (Montour), Jr.
Defense
Defensive ends: Rocco Robinson (New Castle), Soph., Justin LaBrie (Montour), Sr.
Tackles: Jeremiah Nelson (Highlands), Jr., Kail Davidson (Blackhawk), Sr.
Inside linebackers: Eli Snider (South Fayette), Sr., Josh Butcher (Blackhawk), Sr.
Outside linebackers: Gannon Kadlecik (Montour), Jr., Ryan Heckathorn (Blackhawk), Sr.
Defensive backs: Demetris McKnight (New Castle), Sr., Jason Williams (New Castle), Sr., Joey Audia (South Fayette), Fr., Charley Rossi (South Fayette), Jr.
Punter: David Stuebgen (Ambridge), Sr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.