CORAOPOLIS — Union High football coach Kim Niedbala had one word to describe his team’s performance Friday night: Resilient.
His Scotties most definitely showed their resilience, as they posted a 30-21 victory over Cornell in nonconference action at venerable Frank Letteri Stadium.
“We played hard and physical,” Niedbala said. “We did a lot of work in the summer, and I think that showed tonight. We had a couple of times where Cornell made some big plays on us and we could have shut it down, but we kept battling.”
The host Raiders first big play came on the first play from scrimmage, as Raequan Troutman broke free on a 64-yard touchdown run. CJ Jackson’s kick gave Cornell a quick 7-0 lead.
Union (2-1) answered the first time it had the football, putting together a 10-play, 60-yard scoring drive. Mike Gunn capped the march by taking the direct snap and racing 12 yards around the left side into the end zone. The point-after pass failed, leaving the Scotties with a 7-6 deficit with 5:32 remaining in the first quarter.
“It was definitely nice how we answered the bell,” Niedbala said. “It was encouraging to see us come right back and handle a nice, long drive.”
It remained a one-point game until the first possession of the third quarter.
Union took the second-half kickoff and engineered a 65-yard. 11-play drive to take the lead. Matt Stanley polished off the drive with a 16-yard run around the left side. Braylon Thomas then hit Elijah Booker with the conversion pass to give the Scotties a 14-7 edge.
Thomas kept the drive alive with a fake punt on fourth-and-8 from the Union 48-yard line. The junior gained 14 yards on the play to give the Scotties a first down at the Cornell 38.
“The fake punt just happened to be there and Braylon made a great play,” Niedbala said. “He was able to pick up the first down, which was absolutely huge.”
After forcing the Raiders (1-1) to punt on their next possession, Union increased its lead to 22-7 as Thomas took a quarterback keeper 55 yards for the score. Thomas hooked up with Cam Taylor on the conversion.
Thomas led the Scotties’ ground attack with 203 yards on 18 totes. He also completed 3 of 7 passes for 68 yards.
“My line was opening holes and I was able to hit them,” Thomas said. “We all made plays tonight.”
Cornell trimmed the deficit to 22-15 early in the fourth quarter as Troutman scampered 56 yards for a touchdown. Drevon Newton caught the conversion pass from Jackson to make it a seven-point game.
Thomas answered for Union by breaking free on an 85-yard run a little more than a minute later. Stanley added the conversion run to give the Scotties a 30-15 lead with 10:44 remaining in the contest.
“Our blocking was the key for us tonight,” Thomas said. “They were opening holes for us all night.”
Troutman found the end zone for the third time on the evening with 7:24 to go in the game, scoring on a 29-yard run. The conversion pass failed.
“Troutman broke it three or four times against us,” Niedbala said of Troutman, who finished with 173 yards rushing on 12 carries. “He’s a great player.
Cornell was driving late in the game, but Union snuffed out the Raiders’ last gasp as Grayson Blakely intercepted a tipped Jackson pass.
From there, Union picked up a first down and then ran out the clock with three snaps from the Victory formation to seal the win.
“We needed to prove who we were,” Thomas said. “Our mentality is to not get down on ourselves and keep fighting. We did that night.”
The Scotties will open Big Seven Conference play Sept. 17 at Shenango.
“A win is not easy to get,” Niedbala said. “Anytime you can get a win, it’s great. We’re going to put this one behind us after tomorrow. The real show starts next week with conference play.”
