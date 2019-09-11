New Castle News sports writer Ron Poniewasz Jr. and Larry Kelly of Luxenberg Garbett Kelly George, P.C. law firm are back talking all things Lawrence County high school football. First up this week, Ron and Larry talk about Wilmington quarterback Caelan Bender, our athlete of the week then break down all eight county teams through the season's first three weeks.
