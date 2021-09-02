It’s back to work for high school football teams around Lawrence County.
Five games highlight the Week 1 schedule, which kicks off Friday. Four of the matchups are set for 7 p.m. Friday, with a Saturday game on the docket for the second consecutive week. All five games are nonconference.
Only one game features a battle of the unbeatens, which is Neshannock High visiting South Side Beaver. Both squads are 1-0.
New Castle hosts Quaker Valley with both squads looking for their first win.
Ellwood City Lincoln will take the field for the first time in the regular season. The Wolverines, who played a scrimmage Aug. 26 against Western Beaver rather than playing a game Week Zero, travels to Union.
Mohawk travels to Cornell.
In the lone Saturday game, Laurel travels to Shenango for a county clash.
Wilmington (1-0) is idle this week.
Following is a breakdown of each game:
QUAKER VALLEY (0-1)
AT NEW CASTLE (0-1)
The Red Hurricane gave up 37 points last week in a 37-20 home loss to Shaler. Chris Hood made his first varsity start last week for New Castle. Hood was 13 of 23 through the air for 147 yards with an interception and no touchdowns. He also rushed for 82 yards on 13 carries.
Quaker Valley is coming off a 33-0 road loss to Beaver. The Quakers were 0-5 last year, getting shut out in four of those games and scoring just 20 points on the season.
Quaker Valley has lost eight games in a row dating back to the 2019 season.
ELLWOOD CITY (FIRST GAME)
AT UNION (1-0)
The Scotties looked sharp last week, rolling to a 41-20 road win over Mohawk. Braylon Thomas scored two touchdowns and threw for another for Union.
The Wolverines are looking to end a 17-game losing streak. Third-year coach Ellwood City Joe Lamenza also is bidding for his first victory with the program.
Last year’s meeting between the schools was postponed because of the pandemic. This will be the first meeting between the schools since at least 1994.
NESHANNOCK (1-0) AT
SOUTH SIDE BEAVER (1-0)
The Lancers rallied past Shenango last week, 42-8. Neshannock spotted Shenango the game’s first eight points before taking charge.
Cam’Ron Owens rolled up 92 yards on 19 attempts for the Lancers and a pair of scores.
The Rams held on for a 19-14 decision over Freedom in the season opener.
Neshannock was 4-3 a season ago, falling a game short of the postseason.
South Side Beaver turned in a 3-4 mark last year.
MOHAWK (0-1)
AT CORNELL (FIRST GAME)
The Warriors are looking to regroup after surrendering 41 points to visiting Union last week.
A.J. Carnuche paced Mohawk’s ground attack with 76 yards on 10 carries and a score.
The teams were slated to play last year in nonconference action, but the game was postponed because of the pandemic. Both schools compiled a 1-6 mark last year.
LAUREL (1-0) ATSHENANGO (0-1), 7 P.M. SATURDAY
The Spartans breezed last week behind a big performance by Luke McCoy. McCoy rushed for a county-best 155 yards with three touchdowns in a 56-6 home victory over North East in the opener. Laurel scored touchdowns on its first eight possessions. The Spartans had nine total possessions in the contest.
C.J. Miller scored the Wildcats’ lone touchdown in the loss to Neshannock. Miller finished with 79 yards on 19 carries.
Laurel coach Brian Cooper was the Shenango coach for eight seasons.
