NEW CASTLE

AUG. 27: vs. Shaler

SEPT. 3: vs. Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

SEPT. 10: at Mars, 7 p.m.

SEPT. 17: vs. Summit Academy, 7 p.m.

SEPT. 24: at Central Valley, 7 p.m.

OCT. 1: vs. Montour, 7 p.m.

OCT. 8: at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

OCT. 15: at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.

OCT. 22: vs. Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.

OCT. 29: at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.

ELLWOOD CITY

SEPT. 3: at Union, 7 p.m.

SEPT. 10: vs. Shenango, 7 p.m.

SEPT. 17: vs. New Brighton, 7 p.m.

SEPT. 24: at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.

OCT. 1: vs. Neshannock, 7 p.m.

OCT. 8: vs. Freedom, 7 p.m.

OCT. 15: at Riverside, 7 p.m.

OCT. 22: vs. Laurel, 7 p.m.

OCT. 29: at Mohawk, 7 p.m.

LAUREL

AUG. 27: vs. North East, 7:30 p.m.

SEPT. 4: at Shenango, 7 p.m.

SEPT. 10: vs. Ambridge, 7 p.m.

SEPT. 17: vs. Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.

SEPT. 24: at Riverside, 7 p.m.

OCT. 2: at Freedom, 7 p.m.

OCT. 8: vs. New Brighton, 7 p.m.

OCT. 15: at Mohawk, 7 p.m.

OCT. 22: at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.

OCT. 29: vs. Neshannock, 7 p.m.

MOHAWK

AUG. 27: vs. Union, 7 p.m.

SEPT. 3: at Cornell, 7 p.m.

SEPT. 10: vs. Rochester, 7 p.m.

SEPT. 17: vs. Neshannock, 7 p.m.

SEPT. 24: at New Brighton, 7 p.m.

OCT. 1: vs. Riverside, 7 p.m.

OCT. 8: at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.

OCT. 15: vs. Laurel, 7 p.m.

OCT. 22: at Freedom, 7 p.m.

OCT. 29: vs. Ellwood City, 7 p.m.

NESHANNOCK

AUG. 28: vs. Shenango, 7 p.m.

SEPT. 3: at South Side Beaver, 7 p.m.

SEPT. 10: vs. Union, 7 p.m.

SEPT. 17: at Mohawk, 7 p.m.

SEPT. 24: vs. Freedom, 7 p.m.

OCT. 1: at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.

OCT. 8: vs. Riverside, 7 p.m.

OCT. 15: at New Brighton, 7 p.m.

OCT. 22: vs. Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.

OCT. 29: at Laurel, 7 p.m.

SHENANGO

AUG. 28: at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

SEPT. 4: vs. Laurel, 7 p.m.

SEPT. 10: at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.

SEPT. 17: at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

SEPT. 24: vs. Cornell, 7 p.m.

OCT. 1: at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

OCT. 8: vs. Northgate, 7 p.m.

OCT. 16: at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

OCT. 22: vs. Rochester, 7 p.m.

OCT. 29: at Union, 7 p.m.

UNION

AUG. 27: at Mohawk, 7 p.m.

SEPT. 3: vs. Ellwood City, 7 p.m.

SEPT. 10: at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

SEPT. 17: vs. Rochester, 7 p.m.

SEPT. 24: at Northgate, 7 p.m.

OCT. 1: at Cornell, 7 p.m.

OCT. 8: vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

OCT. 15: at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

OCT. 22: at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

OCT. 29: vs. Shenango, 7 p.m.

WILMINGTON

AUG. 27: vs. Reynolds, 7 p.m.

SEPT. 3: OPEN

SEPT. 10: at Oil City, 7 p.m.

SEPT. 18: at Greenville, 7 p.m.

SEPT. 24: vs. Lakeview, 7 p.m.

OCT. 1: at Sharpsville, 7 p.m.

OCT. 8: vs. Farrell, 7 p.m.

OCT. 16: vs. Kennedy Catholic, 7 p.m.

OCT. 22: at Mercer, 7 p.m.

