NEW CASTLE
AUG. 27: vs. Shaler
SEPT. 3: vs. Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.
SEPT. 10: at Mars, 7 p.m.
SEPT. 17: vs. Summit Academy, 7 p.m.
SEPT. 24: at Central Valley, 7 p.m.
OCT. 1: vs. Montour, 7 p.m.
OCT. 8: at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
OCT. 15: at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.
OCT. 22: vs. Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.
OCT. 29: at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.
ELLWOOD CITY
SEPT. 3: at Union, 7 p.m.
SEPT. 10: vs. Shenango, 7 p.m.
SEPT. 17: vs. New Brighton, 7 p.m.
SEPT. 24: at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.
OCT. 1: vs. Neshannock, 7 p.m.
OCT. 8: vs. Freedom, 7 p.m.
OCT. 15: at Riverside, 7 p.m.
OCT. 22: vs. Laurel, 7 p.m.
OCT. 29: at Mohawk, 7 p.m.
LAUREL
AUG. 27: vs. North East, 7:30 p.m.
SEPT. 4: at Shenango, 7 p.m.
SEPT. 10: vs. Ambridge, 7 p.m.
SEPT. 17: vs. Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.
SEPT. 24: at Riverside, 7 p.m.
OCT. 2: at Freedom, 7 p.m.
OCT. 8: vs. New Brighton, 7 p.m.
OCT. 15: at Mohawk, 7 p.m.
OCT. 22: at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.
OCT. 29: vs. Neshannock, 7 p.m.
MOHAWK
AUG. 27: vs. Union, 7 p.m.
SEPT. 3: at Cornell, 7 p.m.
SEPT. 10: vs. Rochester, 7 p.m.
SEPT. 17: vs. Neshannock, 7 p.m.
SEPT. 24: at New Brighton, 7 p.m.
OCT. 1: vs. Riverside, 7 p.m.
OCT. 8: at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.
OCT. 15: vs. Laurel, 7 p.m.
OCT. 22: at Freedom, 7 p.m.
OCT. 29: vs. Ellwood City, 7 p.m.
NESHANNOCK
AUG. 28: vs. Shenango, 7 p.m.
SEPT. 3: at South Side Beaver, 7 p.m.
SEPT. 10: vs. Union, 7 p.m.
SEPT. 17: at Mohawk, 7 p.m.
SEPT. 24: vs. Freedom, 7 p.m.
OCT. 1: at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.
OCT. 8: vs. Riverside, 7 p.m.
OCT. 15: at New Brighton, 7 p.m.
OCT. 22: vs. Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.
OCT. 29: at Laurel, 7 p.m.
SHENANGO
AUG. 28: at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
SEPT. 4: vs. Laurel, 7 p.m.
SEPT. 10: at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.
SEPT. 17: at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
SEPT. 24: vs. Cornell, 7 p.m.
OCT. 1: at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.
OCT. 8: vs. Northgate, 7 p.m.
OCT. 16: at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
OCT. 22: vs. Rochester, 7 p.m.
OCT. 29: at Union, 7 p.m.
UNION
AUG. 27: at Mohawk, 7 p.m.
SEPT. 3: vs. Ellwood City, 7 p.m.
SEPT. 10: at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
SEPT. 17: vs. Rochester, 7 p.m.
SEPT. 24: at Northgate, 7 p.m.
OCT. 1: at Cornell, 7 p.m.
OCT. 8: vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
OCT. 15: at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
OCT. 22: at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.
OCT. 29: vs. Shenango, 7 p.m.
WILMINGTON
AUG. 27: vs. Reynolds, 7 p.m.
SEPT. 3: OPEN
SEPT. 10: at Oil City, 7 p.m.
SEPT. 18: at Greenville, 7 p.m.
SEPT. 24: vs. Lakeview, 7 p.m.
OCT. 1: at Sharpsville, 7 p.m.
OCT. 8: vs. Farrell, 7 p.m.
OCT. 16: vs. Kennedy Catholic, 7 p.m.
OCT. 22: at Mercer, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.