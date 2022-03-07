The New Castle Area School District didn’t have to look far for its new football coach.
Stacy Robinson, the head coach and athletic director at Union High School, was approved as the newest Red Hurricane coach at Monday evening’s school board meeting.
His contract is for a five-year term ending after the 2026 season.
Robinson was hired as the new varsity football coach at New Castle High School. He succeeds Joe Cowart, who resigned in January after 10 seasons and a 55-48 record.
Robinson coached the last 25 years at his alma mater, going 84-153-1.
The Scotties finished 4-6 last season and missed the playoffs. Union, which plays in Class 1A, typically struggled with roster numbers, but was never lacking in athletic players.
One recent standout under Robinson’s tutelage is Aaron Gunn, an all-state lineman and 2021 graduate who now plays at the University of Louisville.
