HOOKSTOWN — A slow start was too much for the Union High football team to overcome Friday night at South Side Beaver.
The host Rams took a 28-0 lead at the half en route to a 35-8 victory in WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven Conference play at the Richard J Ashcroft Athletic Complex.
“I was proud of them coming out in the second half and not quitting,” Union coach Kim Niedbala said. “I was disappointed how we approached the first half, and that’s on me. I didn’t have them ready to go.”
After a scoreless first quarter, South Side Beaver (4-1 conference, 7-1 overall) found the end zone on the first play of the second quarter. Ryan Navarra polished off a 20-play, 87-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run up the middle. Matja Pavlovich added the kick to give the Rams a 7-0 lead.
Disaster struck for the Scotties on the ensuing kickoff, as Shane Hankey recovered a fumble to give the Rams the ball at the Union 27-yard line.
Three plays later, quarterback Brody Almashy connected with Parker Statler for a 25-yard scoring aerial. The conversion pass failed, but South Side held a 13-0 lead with 10:47 remaining before the half.
Union’s next possession also ended in a turnover, as Logan Smith picked off a Braylon Thomas pass to give the Rams the ball at the Scotties 21.
Two plays later, Almashy bulled his way into the end zone from 13 yards out. The Rams QB then ran in the conversion to give South Side a 21-0 lead at the 8:47 mark.
“Turnovers are part of the game, but you can’t have them,” Niedbala said.
Another interception, this one by Statler, short circuited the Scotties next possession and set the Rams up for their fourth score of the second quarter.
South Side put together a 10-play, 48-yard march that was capped when Navarra went in from a yard out. Pavlovich’s kick hiked the host’s lead to 28-0 with 1:02 to go before the break.
While the Rams were piling up 184 yards of offense in the opening half, Union managed just 23 yards of total offense and one first down during the same span.
“South Side’s offense is obviously different,” said NIedbala about the Rams’ Wing-T attack. “The biggest issue is with the amount of kids we have is trying to replicate it. That’s the hardest part of it.”
Following a scoreless third quarter, the Scotties finally broke through on the first play of the fourth quarter, as Thomas scrambled and hit Dayne Johnke for a 52-yard touchdown pass. Matt Stanley added the conversion run, as Union trimmed the deficit to 28-8 with 11:47 remaining in the game.
“Braylon is pretty elusive and can get away from some things,” Niedbala said. “He can make some plays with his feet. If he can scramble, he can usually find someone downfield.”
Union (3-2, 6-3) would get no closer as Almashy added a 6-yard TD run to set the final.
The Scotties held a 125-112 edge in total offense in the second half.
“We didn’t really make too many adjustments,” Niedbala said. “We just didn’t play really well in the first half. At the end of the day, (South Side) was more physical.”
The Scotties will host Summit Academy on Friday in their regular-season finale.
“This loss doesn’t define our season by any means,” Niedbala said. “We have one conference game left, so we’ll buckle it up next week and go.”
