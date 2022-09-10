Landon Smith had a standout night for the Laurel High football team’s Homecoming game against Mohawk on Friday.
The senior running back scored five out of the seven touchdowns to lead the Spartans to a 49-7 nonconference victory against Mohawk.
“I went where the line blocks, they opened holes for me, it was all downhill from there and (I) scored touchdowns,” Smith said. “We went for film last year when we played (Mohawk). We came up with a different defense; we adjusted halftime because the first half was sloppy. We came out the second half and put their thrower in the ground and we won.”
The Warriors were allowed to resume football practices last Friday and this was their first game of the season after suffering a two canceled games due to hazing allegations. Absent from the gridiron was Mohawk’s head coach Tim McCutcheon.
“No comments,” Mohawk’s assistant coach Todd Radzyminski said, walking off the field, before turning around to add, “No comments the rest of the year for you guys.”
Smith scored the first two touchdowns of the night on a 40- and 36-yard rush in the first quarter.
“Landon’s explosive, he’s a great athlete, he’s got good speed, he’s got all the tools to be a great running back,” Laurel coach Brian Cooper said. “That’s why he’s back there. He’s their playmaker and that’s what you want. He has another gear in him when he gets in the open field and he’s not easy to bring down. Even though he’s smaller, he keeps those feet moving and pumping. We’ve had some exceptional backs over the years and he’s right up there with those guys.”
Cooper commented on Laurel’s (2-1) defense.
“I thought the defense stepped up at critical times in the game and played a great game. They gave up a couple deep passes but it’s going to happen,” Cooper said. “I liked the way they responded to those challenges. If we’re going to win down the road, we got to have great defense and they showed a lot of heart tonight and character. Some of the mistakes we made last week, I saw a bunch of improvements on so that was great to see.”
In the second quarter, Laurel had fourth down and 20 to go and scored a touchdown on a 64-yard fake punt pass from Chase Tinstman to Carter Haney.
“We have certain things built in and we saw something and we took advantage of it,” Cooper said of the play. “It was a great pass, great catch and we’re fortunate enough to capitalize on that. That was a big play in the first half.”
“It felt amazing, there’s nothing like it,” Haney said on making the touchdown. “I’m not going to lie, I didn’t know it was a fake. I just ran like it was a normal punt, ran, got off the ball and looked back, the ball was in the air, caught it, just ran with it.”
Laurel’s Zane Boughter kicked a field goal in the second to enter halftime with a 22-0 lead.
Justin Boston scored the lone touchdown for Mohawk (0-1) on a 1-yard run in the third quarter. Smith responded with two 44-yard runs of his own in the third to increase the Spartans’ lead.
The first play of the fourth quarter was a punt from Mohawk which was caught by Smith and brought back 40 yards for a touchdown. With 11:03 left in the fourth, Cooper removed his starters and added new personnel into the fray.
Ben Hennon scored the last touchdown of the game for Laurel on a 46-yard run.
“Ben Hennon’s a junior, he’s worked hard in the weight room, he’s another hard-nosed running back and we’re not afraid to put him in there if Landon needs a break and stuff like that,” Cooper said. “He goes in there and gives us some punch, too. He’s explosive as well and we’re looking for a bright future with him as well.”
For the Spartans, the 14 seniors on their roster got to enjoy a victorious Homecoming game.
“We feel fortunate we had a game and had the opportunity to play and compete,” Cooper said. “To be able to play against county schools, I think, is great for football in this county. I just hope we can just keep pushing forward and continue to get better. We got Union in a couple weeks so we’re excited about that and getting ready to go with league play.”
