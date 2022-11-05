Landon Smith helped the Laurel High football team run away with a WPIAL playoff win Friday night.
Smith sprinted for 134 rushing yards on 12 carries with four touchdowns to pace the second-seeded Spartans to a 53-8 WPIAL Class 1A first-round home win over No. 15 Carmichaels.
Smith scored on first-half runs of 39, 19, 35 and 4 yards. He scored each of Laurel’s first four touchdowns.
“Landon has been doing it all year, I wouldn’t expect anything less,” Spartans coach Brian Cooper said. “Big players rise in the big games. We have a bunch of them. Landon loves that ball. He’s a great talent.”
Said Smith, “Our line did amazing. They were opening up the holes for me and I was running through them.”
Laurel’s defense had a shutout working until the Mighty Mikes scored with 16 seconds remaining.
“Defensively, offensively, it was a great performance,” Cooper said of his team. “That was a high-powered offense throwing the ball and I thought our kids responded well.
“We had to do some different things defensively, but I thought they contained the quarterback well and did a great job against the pass. That kid was good. He rolled well and he had good targets.”
The Spartans (9-1) advance to the quarterfinals and will meet Big Seven Conference rival Union (8-3) on Friday at a time and site to be determined. Laurel won the matchup in the regular season, 28-22, in overtime.
The 10th-seeded Scotties advanced with a 32-7 decision over No. 7 Burgettstown.
“We knew we had a chance to see them in the second round,” Cooper said of Union. “It says a lot about our league. We knew we were in dogfights each of those games.
“We have to be ready. They’re going to want to avenge it and it’s hard to beat the same team twice in one season. We’ll be ready. I expect a big clash. Lawrence County football is earning respect.”
Laurel led 41-0 at the half. Colin Bartley hauled in a 15-yard scoring aerial from Chase Tinstman with just 11.2 seconds left in the half to cap the scoring. It enabled the second half to play under the mercy rule.
Bartley caught the pass in the right corner of the end zone and he kept both feet in bounds.
The Spartans outgained Carmichaels (7-4) 243-118 in the first half, including 153-7 on the ground.
“I thought we dominated up front and that made it very difficult for them,” Cooper said. “Tonight, we established our run game and they had a hard time with that. It was great to see up front and we have to keep it rolling. We have to keep getting better.”
Smith noted the strong play of the offensive line.
“The first line, the D-line, wasn’t touching me at all,” he said. “I think the linebackers and safeties were. But, even that, I was able to get through them.
Bartley found the end zone again in the second half, this time on defense. He picked off an errant Mighty Mikes pass and raced 45 yards for a score in the third quarter for a 47-0 advantage.
“Colin gives it everything he has,” Cooper said. “That runback he had off an interception was great. He’s a hard-working kid. To me, it exemplifies what this team is all about.”
Aidan Collins and Jack Miles also scored touchdowns for Laurel.
They were flying to the ball all over the field. They were making great hits. We wanted turnovers and we created turnovers. We had a couple of more that we could have got. Overall, I’m very pleased.
Carmichaels turned the ball over three times, all of which coming on interceptions. The Spartans also got a partially blocked punt from Ryan DiMuccio.
“Our defense was flying to the ball all over the field,” Cooper said. “They were making great hits. We wanted turnovers and we created turnovers. We had a couple of more that we could have got. Overall, I’m very pleased.”
Cooper also was pleased with what he saw from his reserves as they played the entire second half.
“I thought they did well, considering they kept their starters in the entire half,” Cooper said. “They gave up (a touchdown), but, it was a short field. I’m very pleased with the future of the program. Our junior high program won a championship along the way. Things are heading in the right direction.”
