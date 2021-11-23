Once again, the Big Seven Conference proved to be one of the WPIAL’s best.
Three teams — OLSH, Rochester and Cornell — reached the WPIAL Class A semifinals. The Chargers emerged to reach Heinz Field to battle Bishop Canevin for the championship Friday at 2 p.m.
All three teams dominated the all-conference selections. Shenango and Union both placed two players on the first team — the Wildcats’ Trever Valenti and Aaron Martin and the Scotties’ Tyler Staub and Jackson Clark. Valenti was named the conference’s lineman of the year as well.
VALENTI TOPS LINE
Valenti, a senior, earned first-team honors at both offensive and defensive line.
“It really goes to show that hard work does pay off. He did a lot of work in the offseason and for four straight years, really,” Shenango coach Jimmy Graham said. “He is a good athlete and a very strong kid. He has quick feet and quick hands. I am glad that he’s on our side.
“He is one of those kids that very rarely comes off the field. He was our kicker for a significant amount of time as well,” he continued. “Players like that don’t come around that often. We are very fortunate to have had him the last four years. He’ll definitely be missed at Shenango.”
Martin, a senior, earned first-team honors at linebacker despite missing the team’s last four games with an injury.
“He has a good nose for the ball. He is very fast,” Graham said. “He really grew a lot this year, in terms of knowing our defense and finding the ballcarrier, which is your goal as a linebacker. He had a good year leading up to the OLSH game where he had a setback with an injury. That was significant for us not to have him on the defensive side of the ball for the rest of the season.”
Shenango started out the year 0-4. However, the ’Cats rebounded to win their next three games to put themselves in playoff contention. They closed the regular season with a pair of losses, but received a postseason berth. The team beat Carmichaels, 31-13, to open the WPIAL playoffs, but a 42-14 loss to Bishop Canevin ended the team’s season at 4-7.
“I think the kids really faced adversity this year, head on. We started slow and played well in the middle half of the season. We were playing pretty well at the end of the year,” Graham said. “We ran into a good team in Bishop Canevin and I am not surprised they are playing for a championship. Looking back, we just asked for the kids to compete and they did that. It was enjoyable this year.”
TWO PACE SCOTTIES
Staub, a senior, is a repeat first-team selection at quarterback. He completed 60 of 125 passes for 961 yards and eight touchdowns. He ran the ball 57 times for 169 yards, five touchdowns and a pair of 2-point conversions.
“You play the game to earn the respect of your teammates and the people you play against. He certainly did a good job leaving a good impression on his teammates and those throughout the league with his play,” Union coach Stacy Robinson said. “These kids are too young to remember Johnny Manziel in college, but the coaches and I would call him ‘Tyler Football.’ He’d have me over there on the sideline, shaking my head and wondering what is going on, at times. But, he’d end up making a big play.”
Clark, a senior, earned first-team honors at running back. The versatile threat carried the ball 86 times for 294 yards. He caught 22 passes for 280 yards. He finished the year with seven touchdowns, four 2-point conversions and three PAT kicks for 53 points.
“He battled through some injuries this year, but he showed he is respected throughout the league. Just like Tyler, he left a volume of work he can be proud of and people behind him can emulate,” Robinson said. “Both guys are great guys to coach They were anchors in the program. Our program will miss them, but it’ll be time for someone else to step up and fill their roles, hopefully.”
The Scotties opened the year 3-1, including an impressive 16-0 home win over Rochester to begin Big Seven play. However, Union dropped its next five, with three defeats coming by a touchdown or less. The squad capped the season at 4-6 with a 16-6 win over Shenango.
“As I’ve said before, we’re living in some perilous times. We were on fire to start the year and beat Rochester, but then we had a battle with COVID-19. That doesn’t just knock you down for a week, but it seems like two or more,” Robinson said. “We were leading in the fourth quarter of most games, but it just wasn’t meant to be. The kids played hard, but, sometimes, just playing hard isn’t enough.”
BIG SEVEN CONFERENCE ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Tyler Staub (Union), Sr.
Running Backs: Jackson Clark (Union), Sr.; Sal Laure (Rochester), Sr.; Tim Henderson (Cornell), Sr.
Wide Receivers: Zion McIntosh (OLSH), Jr.; Jerome Mullins (Rochester), Jr.; Dylan Rodgers (Fort Cherry), Sr.; Davontae Christie (Northgate), Sr.
Tight End: Anthony D’Alessandro (Fort Cherry), Sr.
Offensive Line: Trever Valenti (Shenango), Sr.; Cagney Smith (Cornell), Jr.; Dylan McWilliams (Northgate), Sr.; Mitchell Cook (Fort Cherry), Sr.; Gavin Tonery (OLSH), Sr.
Kicker: Martin Laso (Burgettstown), Jr.
DEFENSE
Punters: Micah Dickerson (Cornell), Sr.; Antony D‘Alessandro (Fort Cherry), Sr.
Defensive Line: Trever Valenti (Shenango), Sr.; E.J. Dawson (Cornell), Jr.; Anthony D’Alessando (Fort Cherry), Sr.; Adam Schurr (Rochester), Jr.
Linebackers: Aaron Martin (Shenango), Sr.; Sincere Kimbrough (Cornell), Sr.; Mitchell Cook (Fort Cherry), Sr.; Sal Laure (Rochester), Sr.
Defensive Backs: Raequan Troutman (Cornell), Jr.; Jerome Mullins (Rochester), Jr.; Lewis Clark (Northgate), Jr.; Dylan Rodgers (Fort Cherry), Sr.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Sincere Kimbrough (Cornell), Sr.
Running Backs: Stephen Greer (OLSH), Sr.; C.J. Miller (Shenango), Jr.; Raequan Troutman (Cornell), Jr.
Wide Receivers: Braylon Thomas (Union), Soph.; Mike Gunn (Union), Soph,; Dalton Peters (Shenango), Sr.; Caleb Russell (Burgettstown), Jr.; Drevon Newton (Cornell), Soph.
Tight End: Noah Haskins (Rochester), Sr.
Offensive Line: Dion McIntosh (OLSH), Sr.; Nick Vitale (Union), Sr.; R.J. Perlick (Rochester), Sr.; Adam Schurr (Rochester), Jr.; Austin Nease (Burgettstown), Sr.
Kicker: Billy Fryer (OLSH), Jr.
DEFENSE
Defensive Line: Kyle Lenhart (Shenango), Jr.; Mark Stanley (Union), Jr.; Austin Nease (Burgettstown), Sr.; Dion McIntosh (OLSH), Sr.
Linebackers: Jackson Clark (Union), Sr.; Brodie Kuzior (Burgettstown), Soph.; B.J. Vaughn (OLSH), Jr.; Conner Martin (Rochester), Sr.
Defensive Backs: Mike Gunn (Union), Soph.; Tyler Staub (Union), Sr.; Jackson Larocka (Burgettstown), Sr.; J.D. Azulay (Rochester), Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION:
Shenango: Jason Domenick (OL), Sr.; Preston Schry (DB), Sr.
Union: Kaden Fisher (TE), Jr.; Lorenzo Mangino (DB), Sr.
Burgettstown: Jackson Larocka (QB), Sr.; Zach Schrockman (DB), Soph.
Fort Cherry: Maddox Truschel (QB), Sr.; Shane Cornali (DB), Fr.
Cornell: Eric Dennis (OL), Jr.; Micah Dickerson (DL), Sr.
Northgate: Austin Mitchell (QB), Soph.; Vito Pascale (DL), Sr.
OLSH: Ryan Farrell (OL), Sr.; Gunnar Keifer (DB), Sr.
Rochester: J.D. Azulay (QB), Sr.; Ryan Clark (LB), Jr.
Offensive Players of the Year: Sal Laure (Rochester) and Tim Henderson (Cornell)
Defensive Players of the Year: E.J. Dawson (Cornell) and Sal Laure (Rochester)
Lineman of the Year: Trever Valenti (Shenango)
Coach of the Year: Ed Dawson (Cornell)
