A scary situation is getting more positive for Shenango High football player Michael Egetoe.
Egetoe, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound junior fullback/linebacker, was involved in a serious injury during Friday’s 24-19 win over visiting Riverside.
Egetoe returned home Sunday after being life flighted to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh during the game.
“That is good news,” Wildcats coach Jimmy Graham said of Egetoe. “All tests came back with positive results. That’s a good outcome, which is good to hear.
“He will probably have to undergo more testing. I would say being let go from the hospital is a good thing; it’s always a good sign. If there was something major, they wouldn’t have let him go home.”
Graham said the play happened in the second quarter.
“We were on offense,” Graham said of the play. “From what I saw on film, it looked like he got pushed back and his head banged off the turf.
“There wasn’t any malicious acts or late hit. It was just an unfortunate play in the game. He lost his balance. A Riverside defender fell on top of him. It wasn’t head-to-head contact. We’re assuming that was the play. It could have been a play before that initiated the results. I don’t know.”
Graham noted the severity of the situation.
“It’s a concern for everybody,” Graham said. “Not only for his teammates, but his family, friends, the coaches.
“You never want to see something like that happen. Our team really pulled together at halftime. We knew that he was in good shape. His condition wasn’t deteriorating waiting for the helicopter. That eased the concern a little. Any time you get taken to Children’s there is some concern. He was awake, talking. His vitals were good. That allowed us to continue the game.”
Shenango is back in action at 6:30 p.m. Thursday when it travels to Union for the WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven Conference opener.
