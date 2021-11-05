CARMICHAELS — The Shenango High football team is moving on.
C.J. Miller rushed for 266 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Wildcats to a 31-13 WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven Conference first-round win over host Carmichaels on Friday night. The Wildcats (4-6), seeded No. 11, will square off against third-seeded Bishop Canevin (10-1) on Friday at a time site and to be determined.
The sixth-seeded Mighty Mikes end their season at 8-3.
Shenango, which never trailed, led 6-0 after one quarter and 24-7 at the half. The score remained that way going to the final frame.
Sam Patton opened the scoring for the Wildcats, connecting with Dalton Peters on a 21-yard touchdown pass. Patton finished 8 of 15 through the air for 112 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Peters hauled in Patton’s second scoring aerial as well.
Miller’s scores came on runs of 1, 3 and 17 yards.
