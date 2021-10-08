The ground game was in high gear for the Shenango High football team Friday night.
The Wildcats amassed 416 yards of total offense, all of which came on the ground, en route to a 48-6 WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven Conference home win over Northgate.
Hunter Lively led the way for Shenango (2-2 conference, 2-4 overall) with 173 rushing yards on 15 carries and three touchdowns. C.J. Miller was next with 151 yards on 18 attempts and a score.
Aaron Martin added 83 yards on 11 carries for the winners with three touchdowns. He scored on jaunts of 2, 1 and 13 yards.
Lively scored on runs of 19, 7 and 44 yards. Miller reached the end zone on a 10-yard tote.
Shenango returns to action at 7 p.m. Oct. 16 when it travels to Moon for a showdown against Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (3-1, 5-1).
Neshannock 45, Riverside 0
No quarter scores, scoring summary or statistics were submitted for this WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference battle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.