MOON TOWNSHIP — The Shenango High football team picked up a key victory Saturday night.
Aaron Martin scored two touchdowns and the Wildcats’ defense delivered in a 14-7 WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven Conference road win over Our Lady of the Sacred Heart. The game was played at Moon High School.
Shenango is now 3-2 in the conference and 3-4 overall. The Wildcats started 0-4 on the season. The top five teams in the WPIAL in Class 1A from each conference advance to the playoffs.
Shenango is in a four-way tie for second place in the league with the Chargers (3-2, 5-2), Rochester (3-2, 5-2) and Fort Cherry (3-2, 5-3). The Wildcats defeated Our Lady of the Sacred Heart and lost to Fort Cherry. The Wildcats host Rochester at 7 p.m. Friday. The Rams are coached by Shenango graduate Gene Matsook.
Cornell is in first place in the conference at 5-0, 6-1.
Shenango’s final game of the regular season is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 29 at Union (1-4, 3-5).
Martin opened the scoring on a 32-yard touchdown reception from Sam Patton in the first quarter for the Wildcats. Andrew Johnston made the extra point for a 7-0 lead. Martin then plowed in from a yard out in the second quarter. Johnston again converted the point after to put Shenango up 14-0 at halftime.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart scored its touchdown in the third quarter on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Nehemiah Azeem to Ziggy McIntosh. Roman Frankovich nailed the extra point.
Shenango rolled up 225 yards of total offense, while the Chargers collected 289 hashmarks.
