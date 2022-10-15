The Shenango High football team grabbed its second conference win of the season in a home game on Friday.
The Wildcats toppled Summit Academy, 61-6, in a WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven Conference contest.
Shenango started building momentum in the first quarter and didn’t slow down. The Wildcats raced to a 49-0 lead after the first 12 minutes.
Shenango’s Hunter Lively had a 48- and 7-yard run for two touchdowns, Sam Patton posted a five-yard run and a 15-yard pass to Nick Dando for two touchdowns and CJ Miller had a 10-, 6- and 6-yard runs into the end zone in the first quarter.
Lively paced Shenango in rushing with a total of 107 yards. Shenango rushed for 346 yards in the game to Summit Academy’s 50.
Shenango’s (2-3 conference, 2-6 overall) Landyn Albertini had a five-yard run for the sole touchdown of the second quarter.
David McClean grabbed Shenango’s last touchdown of the game on a 47-yard dash in the fourth quarter. The Knights (0-4, 1-7) finally got on the board in the fourth with Samuel Valle entering the end zone on a 16-yard run.
Shenango is set to face Leechburg in an nonconference road tilt at 7 p.m. Friday.
