LEECHBURG — The Shenango High football team came up short against Leechburg on Friday.
The host Blue Devils defeated Shenango 42-35 in a nonconference game.
Shenango jumped to an early lead in the first quarter. Hunter Lively and Sam Patton scored touchdowns on a 1- and 4-yard run, respectively, to end the first quarter leading against Leechburg, 14-0.
Logan Kline caught a six-yard pass from Jayden Floyd for the first touchdown of the second quarter for Leechburg (7-2 overall).
Shenango (2-7) responded with Patton throwing a 68-yard pass to C.J. Miller for a touchdown.
Patton was 12 of 17 in passing for a total of 286 yards.
Floyd had another touchdown pass to Tyler Foley for 52 yards in the second. Leechburg’s Braylan Lovelace then made a 51-yard pass to Foley for the final touchdown of second quarter to enter halftime tied at 21.
Leechburg went unanswered in the third quarter with Lovelace breaking into the end zone on a 28-yard run and Floyd making a 35-yard pass to Foley.
Lively had a 17-yard sprint into the end zone at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Floyd connected a 35-yard pass to Lovelace for Leechburg’s final touchdown of the night.
Lively would score the last touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter on a three-yard run. Lively led Shenango in rushing with a total of 125 yards in 19 attempts.
The Wildcats put up a total of 532 yards to Leechburg’s 397.
Shenango will travel to Laurel on Friday for its final WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven Conference game of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.