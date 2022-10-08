HOOKSTOWN — The Shenango High football team came up short against South Side Beaver on Friday.
The Rams held on to defeat Shenango, 15-13, in a WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven Conference game.
Shenango’s Sam Patton started things off with a one-yard run into the end zone in the first quarter.
The Rams (3-0 conference, 7-0 overall) responded in the second quarter after Ryan Navarra made a five-yard run for a touchdown and then a safety was made. South Side Beaver’s Parker Statler had a four-yard run into the end zone for the final touchdown of the first half.
Colton Fedrizzi grabbed Shenango’s final touchdown in the third quarter after a 21-yard pass from Patton. Patton was 7 for 12 for a total of 102 yards in the game.
The Wildcats (1-3, 1-6) had a total of 85 rushing yards to South Side Beaver’s 152.
Shenango will host Summit Academy in WPIAL 1A Big Seven Conference action at 7 p.m. Friday.
