NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP — The Shenango High football team came up short in its away game against Riverside on Friday.
The Wildcats suffered a 27-6 nonconference loss against Riverside.
The Panthers grabbed the first touchdown of the game in the second quarter after Sam Patton threw a pass that would be intercepted for a 64-yard return.
Patton grabbed the only touchdown of the night for Shenango (0-3) with a 9-yard run into the end zone. Patton had a total of 34 yards passing.
Riverside scored another second-quarter touchdown and followed it up with a two-point conversion.
Robert Janis added a 3- and 8-yard rush for touchdowns in the third and fourth quarter, respectively, to end the game and secure the win for the Panthers.
Shenango had a total of 165 in the game and 123 of those yards came from Hunter Lively’s rushing.
