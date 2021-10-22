The winning skein is over for the Shenango High football team.
Rochester pulled away in the second half to capture a 31-16 WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven Conference win over the host Wildcats.
Shenango (3-3 conference, 3-5 overall) had its three-game winning streak snapped.
Sal Laure scored four touchdowns for the Rams (4-2, 6-2), who are coached by Shenango graduate Gene Matsook.
Dalton Peters caught two touchdown tosses from Sam Patton for the Wildcats. Andrew Johnston made a 22-yard field goal as well.
The Wildcats close out the regular season at 7 p.m. Friday when they travel to conference rival Union (1-5, 3-6). Shenango is in a three-way tie for third place in the league with Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (3-3, 5-4) and Fort Cherry (3-3, 5-4). The Wildcats knocked off OLSH, but lost to Fort Cherry. The top five schools in around Class 1A in the WPIAL reach the postseason.
