BURGETTSTOWN — The Shenango High football team got in the win column Friday night.
C.J. Miller rushed for three touchdowns and Aaron Martin added another to lift the Wildcats to a 28-6 WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven Conference road win over Burgettstown.
The win pushes Shenango to 1-2 in the conference and 1-4 overall. The Blue Devils fall to 0-3, 2-3.
Miller rushed for 103 yards on 22 carries
Burgettstown scored first in the second quarter and held a 6-0 halftime advantage. The Blue Devils, though, managed just 98 total yards for the game.
The Wildcats stormed back in the third quarter, scoring 21 points in the third quarter to take control and claim the win.
Shenango returns to action at 7 p.m. Friday when it hosts Northgate (1-2, 2-4).
